Standing with Biden
Standing behind Biden means you are OK with the way he handled Afghanistan, leaving American men, women and children behind, along with our trusted allies. I can sleep well knowing I am not part of this so-called leader’s policies.
Death and politics
It’s so obvious that Republican officials would rather see people die than trying to stop the spread of this virus. Stop putting politics before peoples’ lives.
Not merry
I think it’s terrible these big discount stores don’t decorate for Christmas at all. There’s not a thing up about Merry Christmas, no signs, nothing. It’s just an ordinary day of the week for them?
Hot or cold?
I’m sure news outlets will report that Biden had a nice, warm welcome in Kansas City. But if you live in Kansas City or were there at the time, you know better. It was anything but warm.
On the mark
Hats off to Boehringer Ingelheim for doing the right thing and requiring vaccinations.
Laugh track
I’d just like to say that the “Street Smarts” man has also failed as a comedian.
Swords to silverware
Biden says he’s going to be tougher than Obama was in helping the Ukraine if Russia bothers them. Obama sent them MREs and blankets. Biden will send them silverware and pillows.
Going to California
I understand that if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, the state of California intends to become the abortion capitol of the United States. They plan to use taxpayer money to pay for people to get there, to pay for their stay and to pay for the procedure.
Speak out
If people that disagree with what Trump and his cohorts are doing don’t speak out against it, then they have no one to blame but themselves.
