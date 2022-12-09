It is good to know that St. Joseph First Christian Church has a welcome and affirming congregation and now the pastor of many years has the peace of mind knowing that his marriage to his husband is protected with passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. No words of Jesus Christ ever touched on homosexuality, but our savior did preach a lot about love, justice, mercy and faith.
Trump is tough
Whatever else you believe about Trump, he was the toughest, most business-savvy president ever. The average man couldn’t have lasted a year facing the rabid left-wing press that he has.
Why vote?
It’s not going to be very nice here in a another couple of years. If you let this man continue doing what he’s doing, look out, because you’re not going to have a country in 2024, so why even go and vote in 2024? Because you’re not going to have a country.
Book advance
To that person who talked about how what Obama did after he left the presidency, what he failed to mention is both of the Obamas, Michelle and Barack, both have written best-selling books that made millions because they’re extremely intelligent and literate and well-educated. Trump, on the other hand, he of course hasn’t written any books because he can barely read.
America wins
The runoff Senate elections in Georgia. America and Democracy is winning. Have a great day, bye.
No trust
It’s a crying shame when the American people cannot trust the FBI.
Glass half empty
The leaders here scream and the rich people scream ‘St. Joe is such a fantastic town. St. Joe such a beautiful place to live.’ Well, the proof is in the pudding. All you got to do is drive around. That’s all you got to do is drive around St. Joe and I don’t mean the east side of St. Joe either. I mean the west side of St. Joe. Go right up here in the ‘hood. Go down the south end. Come down here in 11th and Hickory. Better yet, get ripped off every month paying a sewer bill.
Herschel who?
Trump said today he’s never heard of or met Herschel Walker.
