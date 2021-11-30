Cost of living
Wouldn’t it have been proper in the article stating that Missouri is near the last nationwide on education pay to mention that the cost of living in Missouri is probably the cheapest, and that this also accounts for the low pay?
EDITOR’S NOTE: In one ranking, insure.com listed Missouri as having the sixth-lowest cost of living among U.S. states.
Jordan shines
Thank you, Terry Jordan, for the article about Interstate 229.
Truman’s ghost
Harry Truman would turn over in his grave if he could see how the Democratic Party has turned to socialism.
Lazy country
I sure did have a good laugh at the call where someone said this country needs to ride bicycles and walk places and maybe use public transportation. This country is so lazy, people can barely walk to their car. Get real.
Stolen time
You really believe the St. Joseph School District teachers got two days off because the district cares about their wellbeing? Think again. Overcrowded classrooms, unpaid duties, extra assignments and more and more administrative training and paperwork say otherwise. Teachers have to work so many hours to fulfill their contract and be paid. The district just realized that they have been working teachers extra hours beyond their contract for no pay, and probably figured they should get legal and give the teachers back some of their stolen time.
Crying a river
I find it hard to find sympathy for the teachers. If you don’t like the salary here, feel free to leave. You’ve had a couple of pretty good years, it seems like. But all we hear is the school needs more money, they need more this, they need more that. Too bad. The rest of us have to pay a mortgage and buy groceries and everything else on a lot less than that, so cry me a river.
