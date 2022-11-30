Somebody put in It’s your call that if China would invade the United States, that Biden and his family would be the first ones on a plane out of here. Well, why wouldn’t he be? They made him and his family all millionaires.
Mutual destruction
I read It’s your call today and it had to make me laugh. Somebody said they know the Republican agenda: They want to get in there and impeach Biden, check on Hunter Biden, they could care less about the problems. What do they think the Democrats have done the last two years with their obsession about Trump? Both sides just want to stab each other.
Flood zone
Yes, you could title this money down the river. We definitely don’t need an RV park in a flood zone when they could put the money toward Lake Contrary. That’s taxpayers money. It would work a lot better in that area.
Learn history
Conservative columnist Christine Flowers said she was surprised that a local council woman associated garbage with civil rights. Flowers should recall that Martin Luther King Jr. was in Memphis advocating for garbage workers when he was assassinated.
Too far
On Jesse Watters’ show, they said that the Democrats originally wanted the same COVID rules that China is using. The same ones for the United States of America that China is now using. My God, thank God we didn’t go that far.
We know now
Just so your editor knows, I’m not some self-righteous preacher. I’ve made plenty of mistakes. And I worry about my soul and I am trying to atone for my sins. But if you cannot even look yourself in the mirror and accept that you are not perfect and that you need to work on it, then that’s your problem, not mine.
Paging Dr. Biden
You know, I’ve always tried to pick out a silver lining in every dark cloud, and sometimes you have to look really hard, but it will be there and I am so thankful that our President Joe Biden is not a doctor. Because quite frankly, none of his patients would survive.
