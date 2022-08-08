This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Where’s the beef?

They are going after U.S. farmers now not to raise meat. Bill Gates and China own a lot of our farmland already. Now Bill Gates wants us to eat artificial meat, mostly made of soybeans, which is not bad, but the Bible tells us the Lord provided us with meat to begin with. Gates will profit more if they make meat from soybeans. Money, of course, not health is the goal here.

