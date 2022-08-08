They are going after U.S. farmers now not to raise meat. Bill Gates and China own a lot of our farmland already. Now Bill Gates wants us to eat artificial meat, mostly made of soybeans, which is not bad, but the Bible tells us the Lord provided us with meat to begin with. Gates will profit more if they make meat from soybeans. Money, of course, not health is the goal here.
A bad situation
By Biden getting COVID-19 again is a good chance for Democrats to get rid of him and take over our government totally for the rest of his term. Biden will never know any different. This is a terrible, dangerous situation for us.
No reason to do it
Yeah, this is on working overtime, 12-hour shifts and stuff. I was reading an article that our government did a survey on 10-hour shifts compared to 12-hour shifts five days a week compared to seven days a week, and they found out seven 12-hour shifts put out no more product than a 5 10-hour shifts did. In fact, come about 1 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday or Sunday, people started getting tired. They start playing on their phone more, they start taking more bathroom breaks, getting something to drink — anything to get off that line, and they found out that no more product goes out that door in a 50-hour week than it does in an 84-hour week. I’m not saying that people ought to be lazy or anything, but there’s no reason to pack up a sleeping bag and your pillow and go live at your company. You’re not putting out any more product than you are Monday through Fridays, 50 hours a week.
Ancient history
Inflation Reduction Act just passed in the White House. Guess what? Donald J. Trump’s gonna be mad. He ain’t gonna do any good. He’s ancient history and you’ll never be back in the White House unless we don’t want no more free democracy.
Everybody would win
I have a win-win for the United States. Russia has our two prisoners over there, Wheeler and Griner. And they want a two for two exchange. We could send them Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Everybody would win.
Start paying attention
Is anybody paying attention to the fact that China is buying up our farmland? That’s where we get our food, right? Bill Gates is also buying up millions of acres, and he doesn’t want cattle on his land, he doesn’t want crops on his land. People, we’re in trouble.
