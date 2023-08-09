This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Don’t take the credit

I see Sam Graves announced that the city of Maryville received a $1.3 million grant for their Highway 46 corridor projects. Congratulations to all who helped secure this funding. Sam Graves, you voted no on the infrastructure bill, where this money came from. Quit lying about your work.

guest1904

Just shoot 'em dead! That's what a dictator commands and the FBI obeyed! Heil Hilter! What a sad state of affairs the Biden administration has thrust on the American people. More than troubling and you Biden supporters will vote for his second term. You are sick!

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

“Hey FBI. You still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again.” — Craig Robertson’s Facebook post.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome buffoon-in-chief.” — Craig Robertson Facebook post.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

“The FBI tried to interfere with my freedom of speech right in my driveway. My 45 ACP was ready to smoke ‘em!!!” Craig Robertson Facebook post.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

“Perhaps Utah will become famous this week as the place a sniper took out Biden the Marxist.” Craig Robertson Facebook post.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Craig Robertson is not an innocent victim.

guest1904

So what someone posts on Facebook is sufficient evidence to kill them??? Were you a Hilter in your previous life? You remind me of the turncoat George Soros. I sure wouldn't trust or bet my life on you Biden supporters - you're helping to destroy our country! God help us!

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

No. But it is evidence of someone who is likely dangerous. You know, it’s pretty easy to not get shot by FBI agents. Why are you defending this guy?

guest2156

Sam graves has never did anything for the people of M issouri

Munchkin3

By the books Ignorant comments like yours just demonstrates just how bad the educational system is. Of course the deep state controlled media has a huge role in your ignorance. He’s just a deep state player who is abusing his authority to remove Biden’s competition. Every attack against Trump beginning with Russia has been an orchestrated lie.

harrah12860@gmail.com

Munchkin you need to stop watching faux Fox Entertainment it is messing up your whole life, it's just really funny that you believe the BS that you're saying.

guest1904

Why, Why does anyone keep voting Democrat/Communist? Its not your Mamas & Papas party of yesteryear.

harrah12860@gmail.com

If you want the Do-Nothing Republicans to win, you're going to have to get rid of the party of Trumputin. People don`t vote for losers and criminals. Smart people vote Democrat it's a proven fact. guest1904 If you think Democrats are communist then you are one ignorant human being.

guest1904

Rapinoe did for American women's soccer what Dylan Mulvaney has done for beer!

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

That’s the dumbest comparison ever. Good grief.

guest1904

aj's response is sooooo predictable! Glad to contribute to his "good grief"!

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Well, you constantly and consistently have the worst posts on here, so of course my responses are predictable.

guest1904

Have to chuckle at your opinion of my comments...hard for you to accept the truth, huh???

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Truth is easy. The runny excrement that are your posts is what’s wrong. You wouldn’t know truth if it were on a banner being towed by an airplane over Pompano Beach. Hahahahahahahahaha.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Leading the pack…all representatives of a party that has no idea how to govern. Their only ideas revolve around telling people what they can’t do. Their method is to call names and demonize that which is different from them. Their justification is that they are “doing the Lords work” while ignoring the second greatest commandment. The spend their campaign time telling you how broken the government is then do nothing to fix it as a weird self-fulfilling prophecy and say “see? I told you so!” and then say “vote for me again.” They are unserious people who rely on the emotional reaction of their constituents and any criticism they receive gets labeled as “wokism” these days.

You’re not a serious person if you’re voting for todays GOP.

Content

Well said aj...applause!

guest1904

Content, aj's little lap dog - arf arf...woof woof! Hilarious[lol][lol][lol][lol][lol]

Munchkin3

You have no brains if you vote for Democrats. That is unless your goal is communism.

harrah12860@gmail.com

81.2 million dummies voted for Biden munchkin, it's going to be a lot more in 2024 if Trumputin is still in the race. You go ahead and back your loser criminal it's what brainless Magat's do. LOL

