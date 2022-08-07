I would like to know the outcome of the election we had in Saint Joe last week. I have no way to find out electronically. I’d just like to find out through the newspaper.
Changing the definition
Well, obviously we’re living in the time of Babel, where if the left doesn’t like something, they just change the definition. So I think I figured them out. They keep screaming that the conservatives are a threat to democracy. What they’re looking at is socialism, but they’re calling it democracy.
Trouble in two words
You do realize you only have to hear two words to realize you have a problem. And those two words: Career politician.
Good luck with that
Former President Trump is one man. And yes, he can, in the wishful thinking arena, be destroyed. Any one man can be destroyed. But good luck with trying to destroy the 70 million Americans who agreed with him.
You’ll be paying more
Yeah, the school district tax is already in effect. But the problem will be when they raise the valuation of your real estate. Because you know they will. The real estate for houses is way too high as it is and when they raise it, you’ll be paying more.
People don’t realize
I’ve been watching the stock market news this morning. They’re talking about the number of jobs being added is way up and the unemployment number is still down. But what people don’t realize is all those jobs they claim are being created, are people returning to work after COVID. And a lot of people are holding two jobs in order to make ends meet. As far as the unemployment numbers remaining low, what they are forgetting or refusing to tell people is that the only time the government considers you as far as “unemployment” is if you’re working or if you’re drawing unemployment. If you’re neither working or drawing unemployment, then as far as the government is concerned, you don’t exist.
Clone in congress
Once again, Josh Hawley has proven himself a Trump clone from Congress. From supporting Trump for trying to overthrow our democracy to his last latest vote on NATO. Only he is right, everyone else is wrong.
In the crosshairs
You know, if my memory serves me at one time, Al Sharpton owed $6 million in back taxes. Well, they can add 86,000 IRS agents, but do you really think they’re going to go after people like Al Sharpton? They’re going to go after mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, and the man on the street.
