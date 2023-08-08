This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Address the problems

Where is the South Side City Councilman? There’s a lot of problems in the South Side that need to be addressed.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Just amazed at how many people are taking joy in the USWNT loss the other day. Someone expresses an opinion they don’t like and the root for another country to win. Just…never thought I’d see the day that would happen.

WrightWinger
WrightWinger

Well, the coach will soon be history after the humiliating loss and recruiting for a new one will be getting underway. Colin Kaepernick is looking desperately for a way to get back in pro sports, seems he might be a good fit for the team.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

New to sports, are you? The coach may be gone and this wasn’t a good loss (is there ever a “good” loss?) but it wasn’t humiliating. They were upset by a good team. It happens. But to say that the cause of their loss is due to their activism is pure nonsense. And to actively root for them to lose because they hold different opinions is un-American. They’re a soccer team, not politicians.

WrightWinger
WrightWinger

Certainly new to that sport. Until today I didn't even know there exists a USWNT, but after reading their history I have to wonder why they would even feel comfortable using the first two letters of their acronym. Seems hypocritical to this observer, but probably draws in big payoffs from sponsors who cater to that crowd, Bud Lite and Google come readily to mind.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Why they would use the first to letters??? Because they’re Americans. You do know what “US” stands for in that situation. Here, the “US” refers to the United States or United States of America. That team represents the finest soccer players from the United States, or US. They play other international teams in a variety of events including the World Cup, which is happening now and the summer Olympic Games. See how that works? Make sense now?

WrightWinger
WrightWinger

Just hope they stay out of Russia. Biden is running out of spies to trade back for our own dissidents.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Dissidents? Who are the dissidents? Good grief.

Agreed...especially on FOX they were vocal about it. Shame on them! Megyn Kelly should be out! What kind of American does that? A hater of LGBT. What a B.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Not doing it again…good for you.

Not doing it again - You are just one of many who were duped by Trump that now have recognized and admitted it. Some are too ashamed to admit they fell for his lies and looked the other way at his obstruction/corruption.

Trump is now looking at his 4th indictment coming very soon...he is a real wreck and has wrecked a great many lives while dividing and harming America!

