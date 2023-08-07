This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Where’s the complaints?

Where have all the Trump supporters gone? Gas jumped up 40 cents a gallon and no one’s blaming President Biden.

aj0201@gmail.col
Easy target…republicans have spent all their time on retribution rather than governing. Even if they’re starting to turn against Trump, they’re still trying to find a reason to impeach Biden. That’s their whole game.

BINGO!

aj0201@gmail.col
Think again…prove the corruption. If he’s corrupt, impeach him. No Biden voter thinks differently.

aj0201@gmail.col
Failing to realize…the list of things the Trump world fails to realize is long and distinguished.

aj0201@gmail.col
We’ll cut to the chase on what guest1904 missed…” Erosion of Governance: In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025. The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management. In addition, the government lacks a medium-term fiscal framework, unlike most peers, and has a complex budgeting process. These factors, along with several economic shocks as well as tax cuts and new spending initiatives, have contributed to successive debt increases over the last decade. Additionally, there has been only limited progress in tackling medium-term challenges related to rising social security and Medicare costs due to an aging population.”

20 years. Hard to blame a president who has been in office 2.5 years out of that 20. The debt ceiling standoffs are an issue for Congress

harrah12860@gmail.com

Now Aj you know guest1904 is a Magat he doesn`t understand Facts

aj0201@gmail.col
True. Good point.

aj0201@gmail.col
Part of the deal…deep state. No doubt this person is good with calling themselves a deplorable.

aj0201@gmail.col
What she really meant…why in the world would anyone refer to themselves as deplorable? Serious question.

A_Username

This sure is a rough draft. Does the News-Press know how to use grammar?

