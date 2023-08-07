Where have all the Trump supporters gone? Gas jumped up 40 cents a gallon and no one’s blaming President Biden.
Nose that grows
Lying Joe has to have the world record for the greatest number of Pinocchio’s ever given. I can’t believe the amount of lies that he tells the American public. Day in and day out.
Easy target
I can’t help noticing that some of the Republicans are pretty good at ganging up on former President Trump. They’re just not very good at standing up for the American people.
What she really meant
You know, Hillary Clinton almost had it correct when she called us deplorables. But really what she meant was that the good people of this nation are expendable.
Concerning news
Elsewhere, two U.S. Navy sailors charged with spying for China, which would be treason.
Think again
If anybody thinks that the Biden’s will have to pay any kind of restitution for corruption, they’re crazy.
Failing
to realize
Do the Republican supporters not understand? It was largely Republicans in the Trump administration and other Republicans who testified to the grand jury and testified to Jack Smith. They were willing to tell the truth and not be caught up in Trump’s lies.
Part of
the deal
The big problem with evil deeds is the fact that they get away with it. The deep state went, ‘Oh, wow. We got away with that. Now what can we get away with now?’ That’s the problem you have when evil is dismissed as just part of the deal.
Taking
a stand
Some store owners in Stockton, California, finally fought back against a thief who was telling them there was nothing they could do about it.
(10) comments
Easy target…republicans have spent all their time on retribution rather than governing. Even if they’re starting to turn against Trump, they’re still trying to find a reason to impeach Biden. That’s their whole game.
BINGO!
Think again…prove the corruption. If he’s corrupt, impeach him. No Biden voter thinks differently.
Failing to realize…the list of things the Trump world fails to realize is long and distinguished.
We’ll cut to the chase on what guest1904 missed…” Erosion of Governance: In Fitch's view, there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters, notwithstanding the June bipartisan agreement to suspend the debt limit until January 2025. The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management. In addition, the government lacks a medium-term fiscal framework, unlike most peers, and has a complex budgeting process. These factors, along with several economic shocks as well as tax cuts and new spending initiatives, have contributed to successive debt increases over the last decade. Additionally, there has been only limited progress in tackling medium-term challenges related to rising social security and Medicare costs due to an aging population.”
20 years. Hard to blame a president who has been in office 2.5 years out of that 20. The debt ceiling standoffs are an issue for Congress
Now Aj you know guest1904 is a Magat he doesn`t understand Facts
True. Good point.
Part of the deal…deep state. No doubt this person is good with calling themselves a deplorable.
What she really meant…why in the world would anyone refer to themselves as deplorable? Serious question.
This sure is a rough draft. Does the News-Press know how to use grammar?
