In response to Mr. Bauer, 75 to 85% of the people murdered in the United States are murdered by someone they know. So if they’re planning on murdering you, they’re going to do it. With whatever they can, if guns aren’t available. So the best way to protect yourself would be to just not know anybody.
Pay your own way
Rumor has it on Capitol Hill that a lot of senators and congressmen have extreme college debt bills, so I’m sure they’ll get around to passing it so they won’t have to pay their loans. Hey, if you wanna go to college, pay your own way. I didn’t agree to pay for your college. Did anybody else?
Difficult to understand
This deal about discrimination is difficult to understand. If someone does something to offend me or hurt me and I complain that it is my right that you are discriminating against, who wins?
Two-sided system
I don’t know why they worry about Hunter Biden. He’s not going to be in any more trouble than Hillary Clinton got into. There’s a two-sided justice system in this country. Democrats get by, but if a Republican had done what Hunter’s done or what Hillary has done, they would already be tried, convicted and sent to prison. We’re in a time whenever a Democrat can commit the crimes that they committed and get by with it, and somebody else goes to jail for the same thing. This is terrible. This is not the America I grew up in. I don’t even know it anymore and I don’t like it.
Show the stats
Yes, in response to Bauer: Since you know so much about gun statistics, you should be able to tell us how many of the people killed were criminals and how many were innocent. I personally prefer to read Michael Reagan’s articles. Thank you.
Sewer bill frustration
Every month I completely pay off my sewer bill, and also my son’s sewer bill because he can’t afford it. My current bill has a 10% penalty assessed because it was due June 28. I paid it off within a week, on July 6. I received a 10% penalty because I paid the bill off a week late. When asked if my billing date could be changed, the answer was no. I feel this is unfair to someone who pays two sewer bills off every month.
Can you
blame them?
The reason a lot of people in this country won’t work is because with all of this taking care of illegal immigrants, it’s using up their tax money. Can you blame them?
