Well, it did pass. I don’t have to pay a penny for that school district money, so that’s cool with me, but I don’t want to ever hear any of you say how they’re raising your taxes. You raise your taxes yourself. Don’t you understand that? You got some real smart people in St. Joe, don’t you?
Editor’s note: The school district tax was already in effect. The recent vote does not raise taxes but continues what is already in place.
Three types of politicians
Basically there are three types of politicians: Would have, could have, and should have. But should have is the one that’s really gonna hurt us the most.
Typical politicians
Just when I thought we had someone who is for us instead of the party, Joe Manchin just proves “me” always comes first when it comes to politicians. Nothing else matters.
Trying to understand
I see in the paper where the fire department is going to have a run to raise funds for the new memorial that they’re building out of the new firehouse. I thought they had a memorial wall at the old fire museum at 11th and Penn? So why would you need two of them? I would think one would be enough. I mean, it looks nice and it’s pretty, but that goes away in time. And with money the way it is, I just can’t understand why they’re doing this.
An embarrassment
Josh Hawley, the only U.S. senator to vote against Finland and Sweden joining NATO, has once again embarrassed Missouri. We need to get rid of him.
Nobody knows
The reason for the chaos at the White House is pretty clear. None of the people in the White House know who’s calling the shots. No one knows who’s standing behind the curtain. So nobody knows what to say. Nobody knows what to do.
Stuck inside
You know why the price of gas has come down? It’s pretty simple. No one can afford to go anywhere. Everyone is forced to stay put and therefore, in order to encourage people to at least get out of their house once a week, the oil companies have dropped the price.
Have to wonder
Mazzie Boyd’s website states that she worked under Marjorie Taylor Greene and I just want to know, does Mazzie also believe in Jewish space lasers?
