Yes, I would like to know why the school district cannot mail the food service lunch forms to the parents, and also they need to put it in Spanish. There’s so many people that do not speak English. Thank you.
Address the real issues
You know, it seems the Democratic Party are trying to be pork producers. For years now, every bill that has come to the floor in the House has been full of pork. They’ve been doing this forever. You get a bill that has some good ideas in it, and they load it up with all kinds of garbage, costing taxpayers billions. Let’s get some bills that just address the issues at hand and quit pandering.
A reason for it
There is some reason for Nancy Pelosi’s trip. The government doesn’t usually advertise such a serious trip to the world until it is over and she’s back home. There is some mystery behind this, and with no good intentions for anyone.
Voters have spoken
Well, the voters have spoke. Al Purcell has been going around talking about the huge amount of money he spent. There’s a huge billboard on literally every piece of property in town. But he didn’t win. It’s obvious that people realized what he did when he was on the board at Missouri Western and at Mosaic Health Care. Building and spending doesn’t make things right, and people don’t want that here.
Explain to me
So explain to me why we are giving teachers a raise that have put our kids at one of the lowest scores in the state? Inquiring minds wanna know.
On the lookout
So our brave men and women took out a terrorist. And that’s a good thing. But I think people should be sober about this. Because these people that this man represented, they believe in ‘an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ And they will seek revenge. And right now, we have no borders. So be on your toes, people.
Little to nothing
I think most people understand this, but I would like to remind you anyway that your typical politician does nothing unless it improves his own standing somehow.
Spewing a lie
Rusty Black received $257,000 from powerful political action committees. And what does he do with it? He spews the lie that critical race theory is Marxism.
