Did you notice Parson and Graves are always trying to make legislation that helps farmers? In other words, they helped themselves. It’s ridiculous.
Old and new
I would like to know if the current tax that we passed in 2013 for public safety is still in effect, why do we need to vote for another one? We could just use the money from that one to get the police officers and the fire department a pay raise, like the one in 2013 said. Otherwise, where in the world is that money going to? Why do we pay that? If the one in 2013 is still in effect, why do we need to vote a new one for?
Editor’s note: The 2013 tax was passed with a 20-year sunset, so it will be in effect for another 10 years or so unless voters at some point renew it.
Make a sign
These students, they don’t feel they should have to pay back their loans. Why don’t they just go ahead, get a sign, stand on the street corner and become professional panhandlers? You know, the people that are out there that could work but don’t want to, so they just beg for money.
Outnumbered
Look at these representatives that are in there. It said the only winner will come from either Maryville or Chillicothe. They’re both going to be white, Republican and probably have money. How come purple, black, brown, yellow or a red person can’t get in? Because the white Republicans outnumber them.
Editor’s note: The general election in November features a Republican from Chillicothe and a Democrat from Maryville in the 12th District Senate race.
Demand accountability
Tax, tax and tax some more. What happened to the half-cent public safety tax passed in 2013 with a 20-year sunset that was supposed to hire police and fire personnel and increase their wages? When will the people get tired and say enough is enough? Hold them accountable. We should have more than enough without new taxes to improve the lives of all Americans. Wake up, people, and demand accountability.
