I was disappointed not to see any high school prep scores in the Weekender papers this weekend. Please post all of the prep scores like you did in previous years.
Just a Tweet
All of those midnight tweets don’t seem so bad now, do they? I hope you’re enjoying Joe’s nice personality, since his programs are damaging our country big time.
Prefer sales tax
I don’t have a computer, so my opinion about your survey is that we should do sales tax. We have a lot of people living in town who do not pay property tax, and neither do the landlords.
Plenty of concerns
This will sound like I’m opposed to the police receiving a pay increase. Not so. We were told all the good things that would happen to us previously when they asked for a tax increase, and nothing happened. I’m concerned that it may be the same way this time. The streets are dangerous, nobody stops at red lights or stop signs, speeds are out of control. You never see anybody on the streets. And by the way, do we still have a police chief? I never see or hear of him.
Some, not all
To the whiners on It’s your call about student loans, Biden campaigned on doing just what he promised by doing away with some, not all, student loans. You have to apply for the $10,000 forgiveness as well as the $20,000 forgiveness if you qualify. You all act like this forgives all loans and debt, and that’s not true. Many have loans exceeding $100,000.
Editor’s note: The White House estimates that roughly 43 million federal student loan borrowers are eligible for forgiveness and about 20 million could have their debt completely wiped out.
Deficit spending
A reminder that deficit spending increased every year under Trump but decreased under Biden in 2021 and is expected to decrease again in 2022. Trump was an unmitigated disaster when it came to controlling spending, all while supposedly overseeing a booming economy. He was a liar.
