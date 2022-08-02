I’m calling regarding relief at the pump. I’m not saying that the Saint Joseph petroleum dealers raise their prices, but you go to the north, you go to south, you go to the east and the west — or maybe not the west because it’s Kansas — but all the way around, gas is cheaper. That’s another reason why they will not let Quick Trip in here, because they’re greedy.
The one in control
You people do realize, don’t you, that he who controls the energy controls the world. Why do you think they got rid of Trump? Why do you think they got rid of our policy to be self-sufficient? Yeah, they don’t want America to be in charge.
Sick of it
I am so tired of the Democrats calling Republicans out for things after the Republicans were backing something and then the Democrats put something else in the bill. And then they say, oh, the Republicans reneged. No, you reneged by putting things in there that didn’t belong in there. Stop playing the political game.
Sit and wonder
At 88 years, I still wonder and love to learn things. Do children in these times ever get the opportunity to just sit and wonder about natural things that are before us, and why?
Think twice
None of us really know who these people are, who sit in these dark rooms and make these decisions to collaborate with Russia and China. And we don’t know what they’ve been promised from Russia and China. But I can promise you this: If they would just look at the history of Russia and look at what happens to collaborators, they might think twice about making a deal with the devil. And for you people out there that would call me paranoid, I got news for you. The Boy Scout manual clearly states “always be prepared.”
Listen up
In another call, I discussed liberals and infiltrating red states to usurp the red state values. And while listening to this conversation on TV, you know what a Democratic strategist’s remark was? “We’re coming for you.” Better listen up, folks.
Wanting in on the cut
You know, Senator Kennedy said he had the right to remain silent, he just didn’t have the ability to do so, and that kind of describes me. But I think what we see going on right now is the Biden family have gotten extremely rich off of Communist China, and I think Nancy Pelosi wants in on that.
