Time to split

Now that former Republican Vice President Pence and Senate Minority Leader McConnell said no one man like Trump can put himself above the constitution, the Republican Party must now split from the Trumpster Republicans.

Kiss it goodbye…my guess is this is someone upset about the new indictments. I remember Content used to say “our best days are ahead of us.” Sadly, because of the Trump cult, I’m no longer so hopeful. They’ve embraced authoritarianism and they’re not going to give it up.

Time to split…indeed. Not just from Trump but Trumpism.

A couple basic things you know when you understand Donald Trump:

1. He will never accept a plea bargain because he will lose his cult, and without his cult he’s a golf course manager, wedding host, and poolside DJ.

2. He will never choose Desantis as a running mate.

