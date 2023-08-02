Now that former Republican Vice President Pence and Senate Minority Leader McConnell said no one man like Trump can put himself above the constitution, the Republican Party must now split from the Trumpster Republicans.
Flipping the channel
I got an idea. How about CNN change its name to the get Trump station and MSNBC could be the get Trump two station because that’s all they ever show, is get Trump stuff. Yeah, they might as well just turn them off.
Send a message
The only purpose of our city government is our safety and infrastructure, which should come out of the general fund, but they keep wasting our taxes on other unnecessary things. Please send a message to City Hall.
Crying wolf
If we aren’t careful, the next mass murderer will run for president and plead he is being politically persecuted.
Kiss it goodbye
Well, if you truly love this country, kiss it goodbye.
Waiting for information
Yeah, I was just wondering why they haven’t mentioned what that lady died of out at the Chiefs training camp on Sunday. Just wondering.
Tired of it
Yes, I was wondering how the city is going to address these potholes on these city streets. They’re supposed to be getting this done. We pay our tax dollars to have this done, but they can’t get up out of their office enough to look at these potholes and get them fixed. I’m tired of throwing our tax money away to higher salaries for the people sitting in the office.
See how
you like it
If you Republicans don’t like living in a democracy and don’t want to defend it, go live somewhere else and see how you like it.
Kiss it goodbye…my guess is this is someone upset about the new indictments. I remember Content used to say “our best days are ahead of us.” Sadly, because of the Trump cult, I’m no longer so hopeful. They’ve embraced authoritarianism and they’re not going to give it up.
Time to split…indeed. Not just from Trump but Trumpism.
A couple basic things you know when you understand Donald Trump:
1. He will never accept a plea bargain because he will lose his cult, and without his cult he’s a golf course manager, wedding host, and poolside DJ.
2. He will never choose Desantis as a running mate.
