Congratulations to all of those who didn’t have student debt. Thanks to Biden, now you do.
Just grow up
The Biden administration is canceling up to $20,000 in student debt. This is a clear vote-buying tactic. If anybody thinks it’s not, they’re crazy. People are responsible for the debt that they incur. I don’t want to pay somebody else’s debt. I had to pay mine off. They need to do their own. These snowflakes need to grow up.
Back at you
What happened to all this money that the city had that was supposed to go hire new police officers a couple years ago? Now what do they do? Just throw it back on the taxpayers. Well, the taxpayers are tired.
Cliffs Notes
Well, as a poor American citizen following the times we live in in this nation, if they release anything, you’ll be lucky if you can read it in the paper.
Embarrassing bailout
This student loan forgiveness is a slap in the face to those of us who’ve paid our own way through college, like I did, and never took out one penny of student loan debt. In the process, what I’ve worked to achieve on my own has now been tarnished and degraded by the student loan bailout.
New name
Why do they refer to dictator, terrorist Putin as President Vladimir Putin in all their news articles?
A new game
For years, responsible parents have raised their children to work hard for their money because money does not grow on trees. However, in less than two years, this Monopoly money-spending administration has thrown that decades-old theory right out the window.
Take a guess
Who is responsible for the debacle in Afghanistan, plus an unknown amount of deaths at our southern border? Hint: It isn’t Trump.
