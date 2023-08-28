This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Sad state of affairs

Donald Trump is a disgrace to this country and around the world. He is acting more like a child than a former president. For Republicans to say they would vote for Trump if he is a nominee, if he is the nominee, no longer care about the rule of law.

jdw64485

Just curious does anyone know where picalow has gone?

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Ramaswamy says Mike Pence should've used the opportunity on January 6 to unilaterally implement universal single-day voting and voter ID. Beyond parody. Vivek may be dumber than Trump.

jdw64485

The way it looks. Mackey Mouse will get a few votes.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Yeah. Considering the millions that voted Trump, that’s not out of the question.

Content

Easy vote for me - I too am an Independent and could never vote for Pence who was nothing but a lapdog for Trump until January 6th. Way to little way to late. That along with his extreme take away of women's rights!

jdw64485

How's Pence taking away women's rights? By saving the life's of unborn babies? Don't babies have the right to live? 95% of abortion is done for birth control. What a shame unborn babies means so little to you.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

And even since 1/6 he has a hard time saying anything negative about Trump. He’ll also support Trump if Trump gets the nomination, even if convicted of a crime. Pence is not a serious person.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Big slap…Biden had nothing to do with that letter. Save your faux outrage. Maybe for times like Trump releasing thousands of Taliban from prison?

Content

Not funny to me - It's no farce. Not funny at all what Trump did to America through his lies, obstruction, corruption, insurrection...and now faces the consequences which I hope will be severe.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Easy vote for me…Mike Pence was weak. He’s still scared of Trump and offending the Trump base.

Content

Hard to tell - Joe Biden

Content

Sad state of affairs - Yep.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Sad state of affairs…a little louder for those in the back, please.

Content

[smile][thumbup]

