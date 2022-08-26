You know, I really could care less how often the polls lie to us or the propaganda machine lies to us. But when you have almost 90% of the American population saying we’re headed in the wrong direction, if you show me a win by the Democrats in November, I’m gonna wonder what is going on.
Editor’s note: A recent NBC poll found that 74% of respondents think the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Labor participation
I keep seeing stories in the News-Press that we’re short of law officers and firemen and teachers and nurses. But the truth is, every profession is short and the whole truth goes back to a column written a few days ago. And I apologize, I can’t think of the columnist’s name. But the labor participation rate is at the lowest, maybe in history. We have to find a way to get the lazy to work again, and good luck to us all with that.
Getting up there
If the one half-cent sales tax for police salaries passes in November, what will that bring our total sales tax rate in St. Joseph to? What is the highest in the entire state?
Editor’s note: It would be 9.7%, though it would push past 10% in special taxing districts at East Hills Shopping Center and Downtown. It wouldn’t be the highest in the state — Kansas City is over 10% in many locations and parts of St. Louis are at 11%, but the rates are 7.9% in Columbia and 8.1% in Springfield.
Forced to trust
Just observing how this administration performs when it comes to the American people, I would expect the Democratic Party to come up with some kind of bill to force the American people to trust them.
Ancient lands
I used to feel sorry for these people invading our country because of their living conditions in their own country, but not anymore. You want us to take care of you? Well, learn to take care of yourselves in your own country like we did. You are harming us and yourselves.
Do they care?
So the question has been asked, does this administration not care about the hundreds of thousands of young people dying of fentanyl flooding across our border? And the answer would be no, they do not care.
Candyman
When I listened to John Kirby spin his way out of that, it makes me think that when he was a child he probably got caught stealing a candy bar in a store and managed to convince his parents that the store owner planted the candy bar on him. And now he has a job in the White House.
