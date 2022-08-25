I’ve seen on the news where they’re debating over these student loans, these college loans, but then I’m seeing now that they’re going to send another $3 billion package to Ukraine. Are you telling me that we can take care of Ukraine, but we can’t take care of our future leaders in this country? We can’t write off their debts, but we could send another $3 billion to Ukraine? I mean, really? Come on, where’s our priorities at?
Payback time
The Missouri Legislature next year should reduce college funding from the state by the exact amount of student loans that were forgiven for Missouri residents under President Biden’s college student bailout plan.
Join the party
Well, when it comes to student loan forgiveness, I heard a Democrat on television explaining the fact that these people are struggling. I got news for you. I have gone without food to make sure I could make my payment on my loan. Nobody handed me money just because I didn’t want to pay it back. “These people are struggling.” Hell, join the human race.
Fight for country
One question for all you Biden followers: Can you imagine him or his son fighting for this country like the leader of Ukraine is doing? That is a good joke, isn’t it? Even if it were possible, Biden is trying — and being very successful — to destroy this country. Are you still having fun?
Editor’s note: Joe Biden’s oldest son, Beau, served in the Iraq War.
Buying votes
It’s pretty obvious since the Democrats can’t get votes any other way, they’ll just go out and buy them. “Oh yeah, we’ll just erase the debt for the students and then they’ll vote Democrat!” It’s a disgrace.
Wealth transfer
I remember that sorry excuse for a person that’s holding the office of president tell the people, “You will not pay one penny more in taxes.” Who does he think is going to pay for all this loan forgiveness for the college kids? The people that never got to go to college, they’re going to pay higher taxes to pay for those people who went got an education. What does he mean, they won’t pay more? They’re going to pay a whole hell of a lot more. Wake up, America.
