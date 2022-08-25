This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Student loans

I’ve seen on the news where they’re debating over these student loans, these college loans, but then I’m seeing now that they’re going to send another $3 billion package to Ukraine. Are you telling me that we can take care of Ukraine, but we can’t take care of our future leaders in this country? We can’t write off their debts, but we could send another $3 billion to Ukraine? I mean, really? Come on, where’s our priorities at?

