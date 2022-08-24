I’m sitting here watching the news. They say they’re gonna give a half-percent tax to the police. If it goes directly to the police, I’ll give it. But I will not vote for taxes. They ain’t gonna go where they’re supposed to go.
Wealth transfer
You know, I’m just a little more than offended that President Biden is buying votes and putting that on the backs of hardworking Americans. He’s going to cancel student debt. Those students took out those loans.
Editor’s note: The president announced that his administration is forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 and is once again extending the deadline for making repayments.
College bailout
I never got to cancel any of my loans, or have somebody pay for me. So why should I pay because someone else took out a loan and they don’t think they should have to pay it back? And all they gotta do is vote for the Democrats.
Flood of money
So John Kirby is saying that he appreciates the concerns the Israelis have over the Iranians, but we’re going to go ahead and flood the Iranians with money and let them build that bomb anyway.
Dreamland
I heard on the news this morning about how the American dream is going downhill. I wouldn’t call it the American dream. I’d call it the American nightmare. There is no American dream anymore. People can’t plan on anything. All they’re doing is going to grocery store and the gas station and that’s their paycheck. It’s utterly ridiculous what’s going on in this country. At one time we were a free country, but now we’re under an idiotic dictatorship that doesn’t know his head from a hole in the ground.
Two-way street?
I see where they arrested a man that was making threats on social media to the FBI. It’s too bad they didn’t do the same for the people that were breaking the law and threatening the Supreme Court justices.
Editor’s note: The man who made threats near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in June was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.