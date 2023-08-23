To the person who doesn’t want to feed school children; yes, it is the parents responsibility. So what is the little child who has parents who are druggies, who every penny they get goes for drugs and they don’t care about that kid supposed to do? They don’t buy them clothes, they don’t buy them food, they don’t take care of their health. Anyone who would not want to see them get a free lunch, which might be their only meal that day, should be ashamed.
It’s too bad that looters don’t choose a different path and maybe earn a paycheck so they can feed their families instead of just stealing stores blind.
So the guy on the West Coast believes that the taxpayer should pay for homes for the homeless. If those people are too lazy to work, they don’t deserve to have home.
On the Jesse Watters show, FEMA says they’re running out of money, even though they have a budget of $25 billion. Some FEMA people are staying in luxury hotels in Maui that cost from $1000 to $4500 a night. But they gave them poor people in Hawaii $700 to survive on.
I would like to ask why the news media covering the Biden family has ignored that situation. Many incidents of the corruption surrounding the family have been uncovered. However, the news media ignored it and at best it gets a few seconds on the air.
Yeah, there was a song back in the ‘60s called the ‘Devil with a Blue Dress On’ by Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels. Well, if they had one out now, it would be called the Devil with a Red Tie On.
Why are GOP voters so addicted to being conned? One guy has literally never told the truth and is out on bail; the other is 38 years old, made his fortune marketing failed drugs, and didn’t vote until 2020.
Just crazy isn't it?!
“One of his disciples, Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, said, “A youth here has five barley loaves and two fish. But what good is that for a crowd like this?” Jesus said, “Have the people sit down.” There was plenty of grass there. They sat down, about five thousand of them. Then Jesus took the bread. When he had given thanks, he distributed it to those who deserved it. He did the same with the fish, each getting as much as they deserved. To the rest, he told his disciples “they are responsible for feeding themselves.”
John 6:8-11 New American Conservative Edition.
"......and on the third day of his Inflation Reduction Act tour, guess what folks, Biden caused the Grand Canyon to come back." Will miracles never cease!!
Should be ashamed - I agree with you in large part. As reported in the paper St. Joseph has a 79% attendance rate in the school district and less than that in our high schools. Too many parents allow their kids to stay home if they don't want to go to school. That was never and option when I was in school unless you were truly sick. Our school district needs to do a better job or this town will continue to shrink as that has a lot to do with why people leave St. Joseph or don't want to move here from other places. I don't understand parents today who can't control their children...or themselves.
Little air time - Trump is drowning with 91 federal charges attached to 4 indictments after years of investigations gathering evidence. There is no evidence at this time regarding President Joe Biden. They are still investigating his son Hunter who paid his taxes late. When and if any evidence comes to light about Joe Biden the media will let us know for sure. Hunter Biden holds no office and his problems are his own. Trump will be found guilty I predict of many of the charges against him...with any luck...all of them. He did great harm to America while in office. And those indicted with him in Georgia deserve whatever they get. They lied for Trump.
Super Great post Content only Magat's won`t listen to Truth or Facts. They live in the Fox Entertainment world of lies and misconceptions. If the Do-Nothing Republicans had any evidence, they would have used it by now.
Thanks...and you are correct.
Remastered version - Devil indeed.
