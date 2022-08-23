If you deposit more than $600 in the bank that you got from a yard sale or the sale of a piece of old equipment, the bank is required to report that to the IRS. What do you think those 87,000 new IRS agents are going to be doing? They’re going to be looking at you. Way to go, Brandon.
Editor’s note: After considerable pushback, an IRS plan to monitor deposits or withdrawals of $600 or more was modified. The new threshold is $10,000.
Rhymes with lump?
Let’s see, a spoiled rich kid lives off daddy’s coattails and causes grief. Who does that sound like?
On schedule
This is about the “Missed the bus” in the paper. A lot more people would use it and they need to use it, if they had better schedules. A city of this size needs a bus system that people can use.
Can’t make it up
I’m sorry, but when you have half of Congress not even showing up for work and sit voting on a bill through their video machines in their pajamas, why would anyone go to work? And in fact, I’m not sure why I ever bothered to pay off my loans when all I had to do was pledge my allegiance to the new radical left-wing world order and they would have paid all my bills. You can’t make this stuff up. This is just bizarre. All of it.
A trade
So we’re on track to get two or three or maybe four million immigrants in this country before we get Joe Biden out of the White House. So let’s just gather up two to four million liberal Democrats who hate America and send them to a different country. We’ve got replacements here now. We can make it an even trade.
City shortages
The Police Department is not the only city department that has a shortage of workers. If someone is looking for a reasonably paid job, they should apply to the city because there are vacancies.
Foolish point
A caller asked how Pence would like it if the FBI raided his home and said it could be you. That’s foolish. Pence didn’t take any national security documents home and the rest of us didn’t either.
