Big shout out

I want to give a big shout out to the city of St. Joe. They fixed my alley. It looks better than it has ever been. The grader that was grading the alley was really friendly and he took his time making sure everything was correct. I just want to say, hey, St. Joe, you did a great job. Thank you.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

He’s been indicted in 3 separate cases. He’s been found liable for sexual assault. He’s forgoing the debate because he’s already a lock to win the nomination.

Y’all still voting for him?

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Playing the long game…indeed. Let’s get to the trial. If he’s innocent, he’ll be free to finish the election unencumbered. Wonder how many times he invoke 5th amendment rights?

A_Username

Parents' responsibility-- people are so ignorant and blind to the existence of child abuse and neglect.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Trumps favorite poll, the one he references most often, Rasmussen, has Biden with an approval rating of 48%.

Trumpers won’t like that.

WrightWinger
WrightWinger

Wednesday, August 23, 2023, The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The latest figures include 26% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 41% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -15.

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, sponsored by Miranda Devine's "", for Wednesday shows that 47% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove

Munchkin3

Play the long game. The manipulation of laws just to eliminate Biden’s opponent should trouble every America. Shame on you!

