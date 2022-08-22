I don’t think the American taxpayers have to put out a half-million dollars to build a fence around Joe Biden’s home there in Delaware when he won’t finish building the border wall to keep all these illegal immigrants from coming into our country.
No sympathy
Elizabeth Cheney is a spoiled rich kid who rode into politics on her daddy’s coattails and I have no sympathy for anyone like that, who uses their position for vendettas and political witch hunts and causing any kind of grief they can.
Struggle continues
You know, the older you get, the faster time goes and November’s coming up very quickly. And all I can say to the people out there who vote —and this is both parties — if you like what’s going on and you want to stay with it, well, good for you, but the rest of us are struggling.
Teaching crisis
So the teachers union is saying that we are currently about 300,000 teachers short. You know, teachers used to teach reading, writing and arithmetic. Maybe they don’t want to teach indoctrination, and they’ve decided if that’s their only option, they won’t even teach.
Politics and health
People didn’t like it when they were told they had to have a COVID vaccine shot. Now they are saying you shouldn’t get politics into your health care system. What in the name of God did you think Obamacare was? This is just a small example of this government trying to control of every aspect of our lives.
Trouble with drones
Drones are the next things that are good and bad. There is nothing more dangerous than an object flying in the air with who knows who in control of it. These objects can do anything to anybody. And of course China makes most of them. Are you people still asleep or are you going to wake up?
Pay raises
The Police Department would like to have a pay raise. I’m sure all city employees would like to have a pay raise and be brought up to standards. Unfortunately, there’s not enough money with people not working to make this possible.
