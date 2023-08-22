Trump always said if somebody doesn’t show up for a debate, they are cowards. Trump also said you can’t plead the Fifth Amendment in court. When you do, you are guilty. He pleaded the Fifth. We’d better think before we put a man like this in office again.
Wake up
When are the American people going to wake up and vote those two idiots in the White House out?
Give it to them all
About these school lunches. If they’re going to give them free to certain kids, then give them to all of the kids, not just ones that say they can’t afford it. Each and every little kid is the same whether they can afford to pay for them or not. If the school board can afford to give some of them lunches, give it to all of them. Taxpayers’ money goes for stuff like that.
Waste of time
I see where lying Tucker Carlson, who was fired from lying FOX News, is going to interview lying Donald Trump. That should be a total waste of time.
Not how
it works
Our children are being taught that they don’t have to work their way up. They can go right to the top with no effort. I’m sick and tired of a culture that teaches children and even young adults that there’s no struggle to get anywhere. You just move to the head of the line instantly. Life does not work that way.
It’s a tragedy
I read in the paper that Canada’s had 5700 fires burning more than 5300 square miles this year. Not only are people threatened, but just think of all the animals that have been killed from the fire. Bears, Canadian lynx, everything. It’s a tragedy.
(36) comments
I've been looking but still haven't seen anybody wearing a "Build Back Better" hat! [lol][lol][lol][lol][lol]
Addressing when someone doesn't show up for a debate...Basement dweller Biden won't commit to a presidential debate. A wise choice for him - he already has issues finding his way off a stage.
Biden's encounter with media surely comes up short! During Joe Biden’s first two years in office, he held only 10 press conferences. Biden has held fewer press conferences than any other president in the past 100 years. He is regularly criticized for walking away from reporters and refusing to answer basic questions.
In comparison, Donald Trump held 23 press conferences in the same time period.
Off Topic:
BIGOTRY NOT PURITY
Solidly red are Missouri, Buchanan County and St. Joseph. Literally wallowing in Family Values, preaching it from their pulpits. They made sure they got the mayorship, the city council, the county clerk, and the school board giving them many platforms from which to preach their brand of “purity.”
But, dog gone it, they had a speed bump, the library board, contained an openly gay preacher of one of the largest churches in town and he was up for renomination by our Republican mayor and then voted in our out by our Republican city council.
Egads! Clang clang clang. Sound the alarm bells. This proven fair man might allow books into our public library that could corrupt our youth, disrupting our family values. OMG. we couldn’t have that
So, the Republican Central Committee, composed of fine Christian men and women, all with bear-trap minds, wrote an intimidating threatening letter to our very Republican mayor, that by god he better hadn’t nominate the g*y preacher, who had already been serving on the board. And so our intimidated mayor did the unchristian thing, he did not nominate the g*y preacher..
Sort of smells like Jan 6 when a very unscrupulous man, using many smell-bads in the Republican Party, tried to intimidate many elected officials in the Republican Party and his own Vice President to end our democracy. Talk about intimidation and Christian ideals and family values....but many white Christian nationalists were right there with him.
But, hey, throw values and fair play and Christian ideals out the window. It’s okay because what’s at stake here are our beloved children, who we want to teach fair play and Christian values and tolerance. And what better way to do that is to be sure that a g*y board member doesn’t contaminate our library with reality. Laughable, isn’t it?
But this is Republican fair play. You see, if we don’t allow our kids to be exposed to real history, real life....well good lord....they could turn out to be qu*ers or atheists or communists or....do I dare say it....Democrats
So, you see, the Republicans, leaning heavily on the Bible, which I guarantee you half of them have never read and most of them don’t follow, have essentially pulled off another power play and in so doing, in bright neon lights, displayed the bigotry that continues to contaminate the Republican party.
This was put out after the City Council voted despicably last night. Shame on St. Joseph's City Council!
I guess your okay with a gay preacher going against what the Bible teaches. Or is it okay with the Catholic church. To define God's teaching. The Bible I study tells us that man should not lay with man as he does a woman. Thank you mayor and Council for standing on Godly principles.
The preacher held the position already and got it knowing he was gay before. He did a great job with no complaints. What changed? A political republican city council. A city council is not to be political. All the Mayor had to do was reappoint him for a job well done. No vote needed. There could be a lawsuit to follow.
jdw64485 - That was a copy and paste for Content - that's what happens when morals and brains become obsolete for Content. Never an original thought - sad!
Is adultery something you’re ok with jdw? You elected an adulterer President. Same guy has since been found liable for sexual assault and you’re going to vote for him again.
No adultery is never ok. Sexual assault is never okay. Please show me where I said I was going to vote for him again.
So if he and Biden are the two on the ticket, who do you think you’ll vote for. I know you’ve said you haven’t ruled out voting Trump.
I see that O’Biden fell asleep while honoring the victims of Maui. I also heard him lie once again claiming his house burned down! What a lying clown.
No he didn’t.
aj has to cover for Biden but he is sorely wrong! An Associated Press report at the time described the fire as “a small fire that was contained to the kitchen.” The fire had been contained within 20 minutes. He doesn’t have “a sense of what it’s like to lose a home” to a fire, as Biden said in Hawaii to victims who lost their homes and family members to the fires. But no one is allowed to have a tragedy without Biden bringing up his own travails, real or imagined, because that is his supposed “empathy.”
Munchkin3 - At a time when comforting words should be a priority for Maui. all idiot Biden could talk about was the tragedy that only affected his family. They couldn't care less about his personal event that happened years ago.
Y’all’s brains are eaten up. Don’t forget your new booster!
I’ll gladly get it.
Yes aj! By all means get your new booster shot as soon as possible...the sooner the better. Maybe you'll have a life endangering cardiac event like I did...CHEERS!
A. You didn’t.
B. Are you wishing me to fall ill? How very Christian of you.
aj
A. You are so lacking in cardiac medical knowledge - I'll take the diagnosis and prescribed caution that the qualified and experienced cardiologists gave me over your lame and unqualified opinion.
B. I couldn't care less. It has nothing to do with my Christian walk. In your instance it's "stupid is as stupid does".
Nobody diagnosed you with cardiac issues due to the vaccine. That’s a lie and you know it.
You don’t have a Christian walk. That’s a lie as well.
Yes my cardiac event was due to the booster shot. That's why I was advised by three cardiologists to not get any more Covid shots.
By the way, REAL Christians do not judge others as to whether they're a Christian. I am a sinner and fall short but I do not judge anyone else. You are a FAKE unknown, Get a life and find the truth before you condemn yourself!
Waste of time - Yes, but let them waste it. Trump has to be very careful with what he says after his 200,000 bail agreement...even if they already taped it they would need to edit it or suffer the consequences. And it's not on any network - just some far right streaming on line.
Trump says - When has Trump ever said anything true? Trump is a coward, a chicken, a baby, a liar, a failure and now a criminal defendant out on bail with 91 charges.
Wake up - When? They already did vote the two idiots out of the WH in 2020. And those two idiots both want back in after the worst 4 year presidency in history.
Yes maybe they did vote two idiots out. But they forgot to close the door and two more got back inn.
It’s taken Biden 13 days to get himself to Maui. Republicans have been throwing a fit about this. And I believe a little more urgency was needed from the WH. But listening to republicans has been interesting. They think Joe just disappeared on this issue.
It took Trump 15 days to get to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. 3000 lives lost. I wonder if Joe will give us any memorable quotes? “It was one of the hottest fires we’ve ever had from the standpoint of fire.”
Wait...Trump did throw them some paper towels when he got to Puerto Rico 15 days later after 3,000 lives were lost.
True. Those paper towels were a game changer in the lives of those people.
It has now been 5 and a half months since Joe Biden promised to visit East Palestine Ohio.
Trump says…they don’t care. They’re gonna vote for him anyway. No one else encapsulates and represents their perceived victimhood more than or better than Trump.
Not how it works…good grief, who is teaching your children?
Wake up…typical Trumper who doesn’t understand how elections work.
“2,141 pounds of deadly fentanyl was seized at the southern border in June alone.
What is going to take for this Administration to actually address this crisis?” — Rep Mark Alford (R) Missouri’s 4th Congressional District/Former TV News Anchor
This is why you shouldn’t vote for most Republicans.
Agreed!
Content - what a good and loyal lapdog you are for aj...arf arf! Give the poor dog a bone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.