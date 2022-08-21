I support law enforcement. Always have and always will, and I realize there are good and bad people in every bureaucracy. The problem the FBI has right now is they waited too many years to tell the public.
Some can relate
I suppose there are men who can identify with Liz Cheney. I mean, she acts like the crazy, vindictive ex-wife when it comes to how she goes on and on about former President Trump.
China connection
It seems the Democrats and Biden want to spend billions and billions on green energy, where the solar panels and their stupid ugly windmills are going to come from China. This is a big boon for the Chinese economy, but what about us? I think Biden and the Democrats forgot about us.
The wrong idea
It sounds to me that instead of defunding the FBI, people need to take a hard look at Homeland Security and especially the Secret Service, since they’ve lost text messages and so forth, and other instances that are coming up now. I think people have just got the wrong idea. Let’s not defund the FBI, they’re doing their job. Let’s defund those that are not doing their job, or at least replace them with trustworthy people.
It could be you
I was just wondering what Mr. Pence would have had to say about the FBI if they had raided his home.
Press 1 for a human
After living in St. Joseph for just a few months, I had my first experience in calling the local internet providing company, and I understand now why people dislike it so much. You don’t get to talk to a real life person.
Evil lurks
You know, unfortunately, a lot of people believe that if they pretend they don’t see it, and they don’t say anything, they can hunker down in the shadows and they’ll be OK. But that’s just not true. Because evil hides in the shadows.
How did it happen?
I thought we passed the sales tax or something a few years ago to give the police officers a pay raise and hire some new officers. What happened to all that money?
