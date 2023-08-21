Just when you think this country can’t get any crazier. The man in charge of the water supply in Hawaii would not let the firemen and stuff have enough water to fight the fire with. As far as I’m concerned, he’s guilty of murder.
What’s going on?
Yes, I was just wondering, the city is supposed to go around fixing these alleys that have been washed out. I was told over a month ago I would be getting mine taken care of real soon. It’s still it’s worse now than it was. But yet the city has not done anything. So, I mean, I’d like to know what’s going on.
Looking the other way
Trump was a Democrat, but he didn’t get benefits from that. So he became a Republican and look what happened. They let him get away with everything. Trump is threatening judges and prosecutors. Everybody doesn’t matter to him. And the Republicans look the other way.
What a deal
Biden says he wants 150,000 charging stations in this country for electric cars. Isn’t that a great deal for us taxpayers?
Right about one thing
Donald Trump is right. He said the ones who should be prosecuted are the ones who created the corruption. Trump and his allies are being indicted.
Trump trials
If Trump is found not guilty on all the charges against him. The Democrats are going to look pretty stupid.
Unfair criticism
David Hirsch criticism of Dr. Stuber is ridiculous. The Democrat Party today is not the Democrat Party of 1860.
Waiting for it
With all the success that one young man with a guitar and Virginia is having in the way of upsetting liberals, kind of makes you wonder how long it is before the left tries to ban guitars.
(8) comments
Guess Savannah High School's football team won't be getting invited back to the SJSD football jamboree since they swept all three city high schools. This newspaper even displayed picture of Central players on front page today, maybe the page was created before the Jamboree thinking Central was a lock to win.
Island hopping....Tanned and rested from his U. S. National Park tour where he found the Grand Canyon is "coming back," Joe is off today to fire-ravaged Maui. He is bringing$700 to hand out to affected households, a total of $1.9 million, about the bi-weekly cost of Secret Service protection for son Hunter. This after finding time last week to sign off on another $200 million in aid to Ukraine bringing the cost of our involvement in that foreign entanglement to over $120 billion. C'mon Joe, get your priorities straight.
Cope
What a deal - It would be a deal...gas prices would go way down.
Trump trials - And what if Trump is found guilty of one or more felonies? Or even better, found guilty on all charges? Who will be the stupid ones? Scratch that...the Republicans are already the stupid ones for not impeaching Trump when they had two chances. If they had Trump would not be in all the trouble he is in and he would have never been able to run for office again. Now he continues to dumb down his cult to give Trump ( a supposed billionaire) money for his legal fees and campaign. P
Waiting for it - Democrats or the left are not the party of banning things...that's the ridiculous far right republicans.
Another daily dump of brainwashed it’s your calls.
Whatever happened with Jade Helm 15?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.