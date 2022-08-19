Will the St. Joseph Animal Shelter be accepting or helping out in regard to taking some of the 4,000 beagles that were in the Virginia breeding facility? It would be nice if they were able to bring some up here where people in this area would be able to adopt them.
Useful idiots
I don’t know how many of you have ever noticed, but the Democratic Party loves useful idiots. They use them and they use them, but they do love them.
Three square meals
If we can feed prisoners three meals a day for free, why can’t we feed the children in the schools at least one free meal?
Missed the bus
I was wondering if anybody has tried the new bus transit system yet because it’s a nightmare. People are missing buses and everything else. Whoever set this system up, they did not have the people of St. Joe in mind at all. I’m telling you what right now, this is a wreck. I’ve missed the bus twice one morning because they’re coming through early.
Taxing time
Biden and the Democrats keep saying that this new bill will not tax anybody under $400,000. If that’s the case, then why did they not pass the amendment to that bill that the Republicans wanted that says that nobody under $400,000 would have their taxes increased or be audited? They refuse to do that. That tells you exactly what you need to know: They are lying to you.
Oldest parks
I read the article about Krug Park Castle, 1922. Could you tell me who or what park in St. Joseph is the oldest? I’d appreciate it.
Editor’s note: We asked the parks department, and they were very helpful. Here is the information they provided:
— The first public park was Smith Park (it is a section of Civic Center Park before City Hall was developed) followed by Mitchell Park, Washington Park and Patee Park all in the same year.
— Henry, Louisa and William Krug donate 10 acres to the city for a park. This is the first set of land that was donated from the Krugs to the city. However, the park did not officially open to the public until 1902.
1908 — The Bartlett Brothers Investment Company donates 20 acres for Bartlett Park.
1911 — Calvin and Anliff C. Hyde sell 10 acres to the city and donate another 10 acres for the beginning of Hyde Park.
