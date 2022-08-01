Since the city and the county are putting millions of dollars into it, would someone please explain in detail what in the world a Children’s Discovery Center is?
Save it
You know, I think what really grates on people is when you have people on television who are able to smile because they have six-figure bank accounts and they talk about how bad it is for everyone.
Make it worthwhile again
What an opportunity. We can vote on Tuesday in Buchanan County. We can make it worthwhile again.
Send her over
Should Nancy Pelosi go to Taiwan? I’d say yeah, send her over there. And then tell them to keep her while they got her over there.
No other way to look at it
The name Biden is toxic now no matter which way you look at it or which one you choose. I won’t judge them, but they will be judged just like all of us will.
Not the Royals yet
I’m looking at the ‘Looking back in history’ page in the Weekender, and it says, “Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox slides safely into first base in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on July 25th, 1957 in Boston, MA. No. 7 of the Royals is Vic Powers.” That’s not interesting because that’s wrong. The Kansas City Athletics were playing in that game. The Royals did not come into existence until 1969. I think a correction should be made on that.
Curious to see
You know, Joe Manchin just made this statement that this new bill that him and Chuck Schumer came up with is “an investment.” Well, I’ll be curious to see what Joe Manchin gets for his signature. I’m thinking he’s hoping his “investment” will pay off.
Won’t make a difference
A Discovery Center won’t bring people into St. Joe if the school system remains so bad.
Take a close look
Did anyone happen to notice that when President Biden made the statement, “According to Powell and many other people, we are not in a recession,” he couldn’t even look at the camera?
Vision fades away
You know, long ago our founding fathers envisioned a government by the people for the people. Boy, did that go away.
Coming home to roost
I remember when President Nixon welcomed China into the global trade market and ever since then, too many of our politicians in both parties have been more concerned about China’s economy being strong than ours. And boy, is that coming home to roost.
