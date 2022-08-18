Unlike some people, I refuse to live in fear. But I’m a history buff. I love history. And I thought the Gestapo was dead and gone. No, they just moved to a different country.
Is it worth it?
I sincerely hope whatever Joe Manchin is getting for his vote on this Reduction Act is worth turning his back on the entire population of America.
Wasted money
I’d love to see an honest-to-God reporter find out how many hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars the Democrats have wasted trying to put President Trump in prison. It’d be interesting to know.
‘Us killing us’
If Black Lives Matter then why don’t they matter amongst themselves? I saw a Black lady on the news that said, “It’s not the police killing us. It’s us killing us.” And it’s true.
Money for businesses
The city of St. Joseph should spend the COVID relief fund money on small businesses in the city that are still struggling financially instead of new facilities and/or renovating of old Downtown buildings.
Mr. Integrity
I have a little dog and he’s a mutt, but I tell him, “Be glad you’re a dog,” because he has more integrity than all of the politicians in the United States of America put together.
Rule of law
I have always supported law enforcement, and I believe in the rule of law. But what we are seeing is not the rule of law. What we are seeing is a rule by political force.
A good read
I have a personal request of the people that read “It’s your call.” If you even remotely consider yourself a Christian, please in the name of God, pick up your Bible and read it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.