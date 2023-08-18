It's Your Call for Aug. 18 Aug 18, 2023 20 hrs ago 8 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nothing but criminalsPeople who crawl through a broken window at the U.S. capital are not patriots. They are nothing but common criminals and should be treated as so.Tired of itI do not condone the protest that got out of hand on Jan. 6, but I am tired of hearing it called an insurrection.Can’t believe itTrump has made America a very dangerous place to live. Trump threatens people all the time. He almost got our Vice President Pence killed. aj0201@gmail.col Aug 18, 2023 8:57am
Just to recap:
Everyone who thinks Trump is innocent, and this is all a "witch hunt" against him, believes that all the judges, prosecutors, academics, journalists and more are completely devoted to deceiving them and taking down "the only person" who actually is trying to help "Make America Great Again."
They are unwilling to consider the possibility that TV star with one of the most prolific histories of fraud in American history, who ran an international business empire while he was President, and is on tape knowingly inciting an insurrection, might have committed crimes.
And every crime he's charged with, the more fervent their support for him becomes.
Anyone else feel like we're living in a Twilight Zone episode? Content Aug 18, 2023 9:35am
[blink]doo doo doo doo doo doo doo doo................yes

aj0201@gmail.col Aug 18, 2023 6:43am
Nothing but criminals…indeed they are. LOCK THEM UP!

aj0201@gmail.col Aug 18, 2023 6:41am
Can't believe it…Many Trumpers have no problem discussing the possibility of a civil war. They want violence, and they all have delusions of grandeur about what their involvement would be like. They all see themselves as William Wallace or standing on a mountain yelling "WOLVERINES!!" as they battle the countrymen over the fact that their leader lost or is convicted.

aj0201@gmail.col Aug 18, 2023 6:38am
Tired of it…would you prefer "attempted coup"? Content Aug 18, 2023 8:12am
Agreed! This was so far beyond a protest. When you try to overturn an election with violence/destruction/murder and even if it means hanging the Vice-President to remain in power...that is an insurrection!

in·sur·rec·tion
noun
a violent uprising against an authority or government.

aj0201@gmail.col Aug 18, 2023 10:00am
Exactly. The veritable definition.

Munchkin3 Aug 18, 2023 12:25am
Can't believe it Biden has let over 8 million illegals including gang members and killers , info our country. Biden and his party have legalized criminality more or less while criminalizing the innocent. Yet you say Trump has made it dangerous? GTFOH. Top Videos
More Opinion
Editorials
Drug revenue should go to drug problems
Your Letters
Your letters Aug. 11, 2023
Street Smarts
Sounds of students set to return
Always Looking Up
Unforeseen August tornadoes
1:44
Relatively Cool and Sunny Friday
15 hrs ago
