Yes, I just wanted to say I think it is excellent that editors put in corrections where needed. It stops a lot of misinformation from running rampant. Thank you.
Everyone’s broke
Here’s my opinion. The Democratic Party wants to get everyone financially broke. Then they will own every one of us and everything we have. But they will be disappointed on my part.
Inconsistency
When Ronald Reagan was president, he was often criticized for not knowing where he was half the time. Critics often wrote that Nancy Reagan was truly running the office of president. Now Ronald Reagan’s adopted son is saying the same thing about President Biden. Michael Reagan is so inconsistent.
Networking
You know, I don’t really think Liz Cheney will have a problem if she gets thrown out of her cushy job. She’ll just pick up a job with one of the major propaganda networks.
Gone fishing
All the talking heads on TV can say whatever they want about the raid of Mar-a-Lago and what it’s about, and the American people know exactly what it’s about. It’s a fishing expedition, because they gotta find something to keep Trump from running. Because if he runs, he’s gonna win.
Scared of Trump
I don’t believe so many people hate Trump. The people in power, they’re scared to death of him. He’s going to bring down the little crooked ways they do things, all the money that’s passed around to people. They’re scared of him. They don’t hate him, but boy are they afraid.
Evil doesn’t care
When I hear these people say, “Well, they didn’t obey the rules” and “They didn’t follow protocol” and “They didn’t do this or do that,” I wish they were smart enough to know that evil doesn’t care about rules or laws. Evil does not care about that kind of stuff.
