So the IRS had online for their hiring “must be willing to use deadly force.” And then the media says, “Well, it’s OK, they took it down off the website.” No, that’s not OK.
Sick of it
So I notice the media trotted out the Ukrainian senator or whatever she is. And of course she had to suggest that Putin’s spies had probably been in Mar-a-Lago and looked at classified documents. Give me a break. We’re all really sick of this. We know what’s going on.
Still spineless
I don’t play no games with words, I’m a creationist. I don’t believe in evolution. Because if evolution were real, our politicians would be a lot smarter and they would have spines of steel.
Thrown to wolves
You know, it would seem that the courage required from our political leaders to protect the citizens of this nation from an overreaching, totalitarian system has been lost. It seems that courage has been traded for capitulation. And that the average taxpayer, the little people, are just thrown to the wolves.
Staff decisions
Maybe the reason St. Joe School District is short three school resource officers is because the school board spends too much money on bloated staff salaries. Maybe if they would make better decisions on staffing, we would be able to protect our children better.
Seeing the light
It seems that the Republicans have finally reached their limits on guns and said, “enough is enough.” They support guns in schools, guns on buses, guns in churches and an armed citizenry in nearly every public place. But the one exception, apparently, is guns for IRS agents. There you go. Republicans finally see the light and embrace gun control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.