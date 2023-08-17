To that person who felt that the protesters who were protesting what they saw as ill treatment and the Capital people having to pay restitution, you know there’s a big, big difference there. The protesters were frustrated and after years of just feeling that they had no hope, they rioted. But those people in Washington, they were trying to overthrow the United States government. Think about that. If you support them, then you’re a traitor, the same as they were.
A long,
cold winter
New York Congresswoman says that the state government wants to start rationing energy. Coming soon to a state near us. Rationing energy, especially in the dead of winter. It’s going to be a long, cold winter.
On to
the next
I was made aware that these individuals that are digging these holes in everybody’s yards and down the streets and everything else for this Fiber Optic, they’re supposed to fill the hole back in and then lay straw on top of it. I’ve seen one property that’s had straw on it. They just move on to the next hole.
Eyes on Trump
Well, Trump and his allies are being charged in Georgia. There’s nineteen people in trouble for doing what Trump asked them to do. Trump’s like a mob boss. About time they’re getting him.
It’s not
a game
Trump’s been indicted four times. He acts like it’s a game. He laughs about it. Maybe when he’s in prison, then he’ll realize it’s not a game. You never see his family anymore. They know it’s not a game.
Doesn’t
make sense
Our local social welfare condemns people for taking kratom, but not one word about smoking marijuana. Doesn’t make sense to me.
Bridging the abyss....Yesterday, speaking before a group visiting the White House, Biden revealed an amazing geological event resulting from his Inflation Reduction Act: "Well, guess what folks, the Grand Canyon is coming back!" Not everyone realized it was missing and are advised to remain equipped with shovels any time Joe is speaking.
Fake
Biden yesterday 8/16/2023 from White House...."You all thought I was crazy. I wish I had been. But guess what? I was just out there and looking down on the Grand Canyon. And guess what? It's coming back."
He was talking about the Colorado River, which has gained in water volume this year. Debatable on whether his economic and environmental policies had anything to do with that, but he was talking about the flow of the Colorado river.
Your lack of context is what makes your comment fake.
Now the right wing cult is threatening the Judge and jurors. One has been arrested.
They should hold Trump and others indicted without bail. Then watch the plea deals made by those that are not willing to go to jail for Trump...like they have in the past.
The truth will set them free.
Should the Arizona desert winds and sun not provide "millions of miles" of electricity to run "millions of cars" or whatever is très chic this week in the wonderful, wacky world of eco-liberalism a fallback plan might have included increasing nuclear power production. Alas! Biden last week put the kibosh on uranium ore mining in those pristine Arizona lands of rock and sand. This after then Sec/State Hillary facilitated the sale to a Russo-Canada concern of about a third of known U.S. uranium reserves, pocketing a cool hundred mil for her role as agent. Lets hope prayers offered up in the Sedona vortexes are enough to keep the wind blowing and the sun shining. Ditat Deus.
Good grief. You’re always so wrong about things. So confidently wrong.
Not at all laddie. Why, after watching Biden pitch his Inflation Reduction Act in Detroit last week we can see the outline of his re-election speeches, an EV in every garage and a Tesla charger on every corner. Henry Ford had similar grandiose plans for the Edsel and we know what a failure that turkey, named for Henry's son, turned out to be. When EV's clog the highways waiting hours for a charge maybe we will call them "Hunters."
EVs are here to stay. There’s a lot of work to get them right, but they aren’t going anywhere.
And you’re wrong about the uranium deal. Always have been.
Could be right about the EV craze when you say "they aren’t going anywhere."
One of the Canadian principals in the "uranium deal" that Hillary got approved while she was Obama's Sec State gave the Clinton Crime Family Foundation a gift of $100 million, that is a fact that cannot be denied.
Can’t be denied but is out of context and has nothing to do with the uranium one deal. Hillary didn’t make that happen.
It's that clueless naivete that prosecutors hope for in grand jury members
Not naive. Hillary Clinton didn’t facilitate the sale of anything. Sad that you’re still fixated on her.
To the moon, Alice......The U. S. Vice-President this week told her audience that solar and wind electricity generated on Arizona deserts would be available to people "millions of miles away." Who better to command these flights of fantasy than Space Cadet Kamala Harris herself and First Mate Pete. Up, Up and Away......
It’s almost like she thinks there were airports in 1776 or that Jewish space lasers cause wildfires.
By the way, just after she said that she said “certainly thousands of miles away” and had a good self deprecating laugh. I don’t thing Trump ever corrected himself over the “t(aking) the airports)” quote. Or his inability to pronounce Yosemite.
The “lock her up” crowd sure had a hard time with “lock him up.”
See? Pronouns do matter.
Have yet to see it - They participated in an insurrection and the pictures proved it. Trying to overthrow our government in our Nations Capital vs. rioting in the streets over police brutality are not the same.
They don’t understand the term “false equivalency.” Furthermore, they can’t look on Google to find out how many people were arrested that summer and charged with all kinds of crimes.
Not going to happen - You are correct. The only thing that will happen is a lot of cult members will be hurt both physically and mentally.
Not the only one - Trump is the only one who lead an insurrection and tried to overturn an election. The evidence/facts are clear. There are more than 80 charges against him. Like another caller said...Trump is an abomination.
Where are the charges - - What crimes? No evidence of any crimes.
Asking MAGA for evidence of anything is like thinking you can fly to the moon using a ballon.
Notice how they rarely declare Trumps innocence? It’s just become “if it happens to Trump, what about these other people?”
Consider this, Trump Cult; if Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden or any other democrat or anti Trumper committed crimes, then present your evidence to a grand jury and get the indictments. Nobody has a problem with that. Nobody has a problem with that.
Can you really be that dense?
Welcome to the discussion.
