A lot of our so-called betters within our government are more than willing to make a deal with the devil. The problem with that is in the end, there’s always hell to pay.
According to our needs
Thank God for socialism. I love my Social Security, my Medicare, my public highways and public libraries.
Doesn’t add up
The St. Joe School District has three high schools, four middle schools. They also have six school resource officers. Is one school left out or is one officer also going to cover two schools? How is that going to work?
Both sides now
To the person that called in “If guilty, pay the price.” He better be telling that to Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden because they are all guilty. It’s not only the Republicans, it’s also the Democrats.
Lots of blame
They’re all guilty. So if you’re going to run one down, how about running them all down? How about telling the truth about Hillary, and the server and the emails? And how about the Benghazi thing there with Hillary, and Hunter over there in Ukraine and Russia and China? If you’re going to blame one, blame them all.
Ban panhandling
I don’t know about you, but I think it’s high time the City Council passes an ordinance to stop the panhandling at every intersection in town. They have their kids out there. It’s dangerous for the kids and the drivers.
Don’t trust polls
You know, I love it when people wring their hands worrying about what the polls say. I mean, how many of you remember that they had Hillary Clinton winning by a landslide against President Trump? That’s what the polls all said. Well, we can certainly believe the polls.
Last all
When it comes to the immigrants ending up in New York City and around Washington, D.C., I’m reminded of last call in a bar. They’re going, “Well, you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.”
Dividing the country
I’m not a Trump supporter or admirer, however, I get tired of the media trials that are going on. I’m sure Mr. Trump can hire whatever lawyer he needs to get him off, and I hope his supporters will know that this of course divides the country again.
