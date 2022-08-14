Here’s a perfect example of the socialist mentality. Texas is overrun with almost a million illegals, so Abbott buses a few thousand to New York. The politicians there wring their hands and gnash their teeth in anger over their city being overwhelmed. For a socialist, it’s me first, me always and me only.
Real-world solution
We don’t need a computer system to show us where crime is at St. Joseph. What we do need is more police officers on the street.
Cancer cure
We should all be outraged that over 100 years and over a trillion dollars spent and donated, we have not found a cause or cure for cancer. Our scientists around the world have failed us miserably. Only a little progress has been made. This is not acceptable and we should demand more.
Praying for the nation
You know, it’s sad to watch the death of such a great nation. Some people would say we’ve had a good run for 239 years, but to me it’s like watching a child die. And it goes to my heart. I pray every night that we will be delivered.
What about you
All you people out there that hate Donald Trump are loving this. But believe me, you probably won’t enjoy it so much when it’s your house.
IRS and guns
Today’s IRS hiring 87,000 agents, spending $725,000 buying up ammo this year alone and requiring agents to carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force. Not your everyday tax man. What is the government up to?
Editor’s note: The IRS buys guns and ammunition for IRS Criminal Investigation, the division that has jurisdiction over federal tax crimes. The people who work there are not the typical auditors that Americans facing routine audits will encounter.
