Coming into St. Joe from the Kansas side, all you see is weeds, five feet, six feet tall on both sides of the road. Is the state supposed to mow that, or are they just forgetting about it, or what? It seems like you used to get the prisoners when the when the jail was open up there. It is an eyesore and it reflects very poorly on the city of St. Joe and the state.
Just wondering
This is in regard to this Metro Fiber going all over the city here recently. A few months ago, they put these little flags in my yard, and, you know, these little flags have been there for months. I was wondering when they’re done putting in whatever they’re setting up in these big rolls of tube if they’re going to come by and pick up these little flags.
Do it right
What is wrong with the post office? Why can’t they deliver the mail right?
Think before you speak
I’m trying to figure out how Donald Trump even walks. He’s got both feet in his mouth most of the time. Why can’t he stop and think about what he’s saying? I support Donald Trump, and I’ll definitely vote for him, but shut up for a while, Donald, please.
Nonanswer to a question
You’ve got to love it when a politician’s answer to crime and corruption and no accountability is the fact that he will inform you, “Well, you do have the right to vote.”
Knock it off
There is nobody in the Democratic Party that’s good enough to shine Trump’s shoes, except maybe Bobby Kennedy Jr. Trump is only one that’s going to get us out of this massive disaster we call the Biden administration. So quit picking on Trump. You don’t know what you’re talking about.
(8) comments
I think maybe Elliot Ness is the Patron Saint of Georgia. He got the mob in Chicago and is helping out in Georgia to get the mob and it's leader Trump with a slew of new charges. If convicted under the RICO charge there is no probation...jail time is absolute for 5 years. After 10 days from now Trump will be out on bail in many jurisdictions. Members of Trump's cult will need years of therapy!
Just wondering - I spoke with one of the men who puts those little flags in because I was tired of mowing around them all. He said that after 12 days you can pull them out because if they haven't begun working where the flags are after 14 days they have to re-survey and flag it again.
Think before you speak - - If he has both feet in his mouth and can't think about what he says, how can you possibly vote vote someone like that to lead our country...not to mention all the charges he has been brought up on and will surely be convicted of many of them? Maybe you should think before you speak.
If you part of a cult, your not capable of thinking.
More indictments. Now from a state.
Y’all still voting for him? How many crimes must he be accused of before you throw in the towel? Seriously. What is the disqualifier for you with Trump?
Knock it off it would seem to me that the SCOTUS has the duty and the power to rid the USA of this corrupt mafia we call the Biden administration! No way did our Founding Fathers intend for the Executive Branch to gain so much power without a remedy , a way to stop this takeover ! If the election system cannot work, there is no way to end the corruption. The corrupt Barack Hussein Obama found a way to corrupt our FBI through the Intelligence Agencies and now we sit and watch this band of gangsters dismantle our Republic. The one man , the man with the balls who is beholden to no one was chosen by the voters to dismantle the deep state but even he , Trump had no idea how corrupt this deep state is. So now they’ve unleashed these radicals to prevent him from saving our Republic.
Tin foil is on sale at Walmart.
It would seem to me that you should’ve paid better attention in civics class.
