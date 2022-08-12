It is so unprofessional of you guys to add editor’s note to somebody in the It’s your call comments, period. It’s another example of your far left.
Some words
Most people don’t realize it, but they have redefined the word “democracy.” What they’re actually saying is communism is democracy. Marxism is democracy. Socialism is democracy. They’re worried about “democracy.” They’re worried they’re not going to get their way, but they call it “democracy.”
Lack of imagination
The propaganda machine that they have set up in this country wouldn’t be so hysterically sad if it wasn’t for the fact that five different news channels use the exact same talking point and phrases. They have no imagination whatsoever. I mean, they’re a propaganda machine, don’t get me wrong, but boy, do they lack imagination.
Who’s in charge?
Before President Reagan left office, he delivered a goodbye message. The theme was “We the people tell the government what to do, not the government telling we the people what to do.” What has happened? We the people are no longer free because the government has taken over.
A vote regretted
I must say I’m pretty disappointed with the city’s choice to design with the new 22nd Street Bridge. The old bridge didn’t have a chokepoint. Now the sidewalks are going to funnel in right next to the narrow roadway. I understand it was a move to save money, but when I voted yes on the bonds to bridges program, I voted for them to be rebuilt, not to be rebuilt cheaply.
A dead horse
Nineteen million more poured into Downtown St. Joe. That’s like trying to revive a dead horse. It just isn’t going to happen. Even the homeless are leaving Downtown St. Joe.
We got it in
If people have a complaint and want to voice it, you better do it in a hurry because the controlling of speech and printing is coming fast. Hurry up and print this while you still can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.