I personally do not like former President Trump. I liked his policies but not the man. But this raid now by the FBI is bad visually. If nothing else, it reinforces that we now have a partisan law enforcement. Whether it’s right or wrong, that is the perception.
Saved by zero
On the news I’ve seen the vice president announce there was no inflation for the month of July, which was phony. They haven’t gone to the grocery store or they haven’t gone to the gas pump. They’ve probably got a government MasterCard so they don’t have to worry about it.
Editor’s note: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed zero percent inflation for the month of July, compared to June, so the statistic that the vice president cited wasn’t phony but could be viewed as highly selective. Prices are still up 8.5% year-over-year.
IRS agents
The 87,000 new IRS agents, it’s going to cost about $20 billion. Probably a lot more than what they’ll be able to squeeze out of the average working American. Next time you have a garage sale, don’t be surprised if an IRS agent shows up.
Pick it up
To the person who is not picking up after his dog on Ashland Avenue, I’m going to install a camera and find out who you are. Think how embarrassing that will be. So please pick up after your dog. Thank you.
Catching up
The attorney general Garland said that Trump was not above the law. He better be telling that to his Democrat friends like Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and all the liars in the Democrat Party. He better tell it to Nancy Pelosi and her husband also, because they all think they’re above the law. I hope one day it catches up with them and they all go to jail.
No sanctuary
The mayor of New York and Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles are all the biggest bunch of hypocrites, along with the rest the Democrats, that I’ve ever seen. They all have cried for a long time, “We’re a sanctuary city, we’re a sanctuary city. Come on in, you’re welcome.” Now the mayor of New York has got a total of about 4,000 and he can’t deal with that. Maybe he should think about the millions that are coming across the border. Cry me a river. Wake up, America.
All of us
Well, the reason is pretty simple why they went ‘shock and awe’ on former President Trump’s estate in Mar-a-Lago. They want to show the American people that if they can do this to a former president, imagine what they can do to us.
