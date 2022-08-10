It is disturbing to think so many Republicans believes Donald Trump is above the law and can do no wrong if found guilty of crimes. Trump should be punished just like anybody else committing a crime. Republicans should get their head on straight and accept it and move on from Trump. And for those elected politicians, take your oath of office serious for the good of our country.
Here they come
You people with guns said, “They ain’t going to take my guns away.” This thing with Donald Trump shows you what I have been telling you. They will just take them like they did under Hitler. Do you understand it yet?
Editor’s note: The FBI is believed to have taken away boxes of documents, not guns.
What about Hillary?
Gee, I seem to remember when Hillary Clinton had an unsecured server, took hammers to all of their devices, destroyed evidence and that was OK. If you think this country is not in trouble, then I’m not sure where you think you live.
Another example
So you’re worried about the government checking for concealed gun permits? What about the violation of a woman’s bodily privacy and her health records? No overreach is as extreme.
Unhappy train
You have to congratulate Obama. He got what he wanted. The people of our country are brain dead. They can do anything they want to now. I will tell you people, you won’t be happy for long.
Sewers to schools
I came up with an idea. Why don’t this town take all the money it makes off the sewer bills and everything and give it over to the school district? Because obviously it’s not going back into our sewer system.
Editor’s note: That revenue is going toward the maintenance and upkeep of the sewer system.
Why Ukraine?
I just seen on the news $8.5 billion total the United States has sent to Ukraine and they can’t even feed us and house us and take care of us over here. You guys go ahead and keep putting these idiots in office.
Uphill climb
Well, here we go again. A particular city councilman wanted the hike and bike trail built. Now they’re wanting to hire someone to drive up the hill. I thought that’s what cardiovascular workouts are for? Pump that bicycle up the hill, you appreciate rolling down the hills.
Editor’s note: A majority of council members voted to appropriate money for this trails project, so it wasn’t one person.
