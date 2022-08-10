This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


If guilty, pay the price

It is disturbing to think so many Republicans believes Donald Trump is above the law and can do no wrong if found guilty of crimes. Trump should be punished just like anybody else committing a crime. Republicans should get their head on straight and accept it and move on from Trump. And for those elected politicians, take your oath of office serious for the good of our country.

