(23) comments
“Dear Lottery Commissioner, I just need you to find me the 6 numbers I needed to win that lottery. We both know I won.”
[beam][beam][cool] That's funny!
DOJ....Of course we have a Dept. of Justice. Under the leadership of President Biden and AttyGen Garland our DOJ has become the envy of other "corruptocracies" such as Russia and Venezuela.
The DOJ has been raised up and become even better from the Trump and Barr years by Biden and Garland. Law and Order Biden/Garland vs. the stench of Trump's corruption/obstruction/thugs disregarding the law...Trump has now been busted!
"Trump has now been busted!" Exactly the way Russian, Venezuelan and Ugandan dictators get rid of their political opponents. Some in prison, others executed, just the same tactics used by Holder and now by Garland to eliminate the competition.
Yeah, using a grand jury, obtaining warrants, legally serving those warrants, going before judges to obtain all this. Yeah, that’s exactly how they do it in Russia, Venezuela, and Uganda. 🙄
It is all being done for the same purpose as that of the more overt dictatorships, to destroy a political opponent. It just takes a little longer here, but the timing is perfect.
Right. Not because the guy actually committed the crimes he’s accused of, but the simpler explanation that the entire system is working against that one man.
Not a cult at all.
More gaslighting
AJ, it's nice that you have come up with a semi-original phrase to trot out on the forum, but, really, if you are experiencing this much anxiety with facing factual reality, recognizing the truth, you should see your therapist because blaming others is not going to help you.
Ha...is that what your therapist tells you wrongwinger about your anxiety?
It’s not an original phrase at all. It’s a known phrase used to describe an act where someone is using half truths and lies to get others to question their reality and adopt a maladaptive version of reality.
Oh, how precious! More pre-school name calling. If an original thought ever had the misfortune of crossing Content's mind it would be doomed to perish of loneliness.
Afraid of Trump - It just goes to show that NO ONE is above the law. We would be more concerned/afraid if these charges were NOT brought and our democracy was lost. Cult members like you will never understand that. Had the Republicans Impeached him with the first impeachment our country and the world would be much better off. And Trump could have gone back to living his dirty filthy lavish life of lies in the private sector. Instead he will suffer the consequences of all that he did.
“I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm and watch him twitch as a drop of blood oozes from the hole as his life ebbs away to h*#%.”—— Craig Robertson.
Imagine think that this is protected free speech. Imagine thinking that making this statement publicly wouldn’t get you a visit from the FBI. Imagine defending a person who talks like this.
Imagine if you will a society that was free of the ignorance that we are seeing today. America needs to come to grips with the fact that a person like Trump never should have held office and wonder how he ever ever ever was elected.
You’re exactly right. And sadly these people will gleefully vote for him a third time. Without hesitation.
It’s all recorded right in the cab of his truck. https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/news/a43107/oregon-militia-shooting-video/
Just going to ignore this, Marty? No integrity to admit you were wrong?
Still ignoring this truth, I see. Cmon Marty. Be a man.
Actually, I did pull the article up this morning, thanks for reminding a report on it was due. The Matt Miller byline was the first thing I saw and which very nearly prompted closing the browser on an article authored by one of the more prolific purveyors of yellow journalism. But, I stuck with it and watched the video all the way through, the first time I had seen that version of events leading up to the rancher's assassination at the hands of FBI agents and OHP officers. It wasn't as revealing as the hi-def video shot from above the death scene, but it did confirm two important points. First, that the OHP officer who made the initial stop was informed of the surrender agreement made with the sheriff, was asked to confirm that and declined to do so. The rancher attempted to make the call on his cell phone, but was out of range of a signal. Failing to convince the OHP officer, the rancher proceeded on and in a short distance the vehicle came under rifle fire from, it was later determined, the FBI agents manning the ambush. The vehicle was stopped, no need to go into detail about what happened next to the rancher. The FBI agents denied firing their hi-power rifles at the vehicle and its occupants prior to it stopping, but the subsequent investigation proved they lied. We have learned everything there is to know about what happened, but not why a relatively minor trespass led to the ensuing ambush and execution.
What legal obligation does the Oregon State Police have to honor a supposed agreement between a suspect and a sheriff? I’ll tell you: none. He was legally detained and told them they were going to have to shoot him several times. He then fled that legal detainment. If Finicum had complied, he’d still be bilking the foster care system to this day.
Please don’t forget your next booster.
