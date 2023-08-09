The radical left has created a monster and turned it loose on the American people. And now they want sympathy. I don’t have a lot of sympathy for these people who created this monster and set it loose.
Don’t understand it
I’m out at East Hills and it’s pretty much vacant. For the life of me, I don’t understand why people prefer strip malls where you have to walk outside in the hot sun and the cold and the rain and the snow when you can walk through a beautiful mall. Makes no sense to me.
Going strong
I had to laugh this morning when I saw your ping poll today. I’m 76 years old and I’m learning Spanish and learning to play a keyboard. Lots of fun.
Sidewalk replacement
Well St. Joe, I see the CIP tax passed and I also was reading where they’re replacing the sidewalks in front of Patee House, but they hardly replace any sidewalks through the city. That makes no sense to me, we pay them taxes. Let’s get right with it and let’s get this done. Replace the sidewalks that need to be replaced.
Editor’s note: The CIP also includes $1 million for sidewalks to schools as well as $900,000 for a Sidewalk Grant Program, which allows property owners and the city to share the cost in sidewalk and curb replacement.
Good vs. evil
You know, it’s not all that difficult to see God. But it’s also not that difficult to hear Satan laughing in the wind.
Follow
the money
Joe Biden and his family got $20 million for what? They had no business. They had no factory. The only thing they had was access to the White House. Joe Biden had to have known this. If he didn’t, he’s one of the dumbest men in Washington, DC. If he did, he’s the crook everybody thinks he is.
aj has proved with his comments today that he is a blood and guts lover of uncalled violence! What a sad little Biden supporter he is! Too bad he wasn't born earlier during Hilter's reign - he would have been a 5 star SS officer! [sad][sad][sad]
Hahaha. Not at all. I Robertson should’ve complied.
Why do you defend criminals?
Funny thing is that the good people at Truth Social tipped the FBI to Craig Robertson.
Libraries serve an entire community and as many representatives from as many groups as possible is desirable. All of us deserve to read the things that are important to us. No c ensuring needed....you read what you need and I'll read what I need. Pastor Blevins has shown us the hate in religion, that turns us away from God. Love one another. Pretty simple. I'm appalled at the Republicans committee with their threats.. Disgusting. This shows is why we need Brian Kirk on the library board. Diversity is needed in St Joe. I would welcome Brian Kickback to the library board. Lets do better St Joe
I've surprised myself by enjoying and being a fan of reading the newspaper on my tablet. However the magnification problems are driving me crazy. I like to be able to click the article and have it magnified to the perfect page size, and then use the "next" and "previous" buttons to move onto new articles. The days I can't click into an obituary make it impossible to read. We need proper magnification for each article, each day. The bar to control magnification at the top just doesn't work
AttyGen Garland is just not very media savvy. Holder had film crews in the air and on the ground when they executed the white Oregon rancher.
The Finicum family has had shirts made with the quote “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot”.
BLM protestor Lavoy Finicum should’ve complied, right?
He never had a chance to comply. The two FBI agents were firing rifle rounds into his vehicle before it even came to a stop in a snowbank. He exited the vehicle and moved away from it to draw the gunfire away from the vehicle containing his family members. He never drew a weapon, never threatened the officers who continued firing at him with their handguns. He continued to move away from the vehicle and was brought down by a shotgun blast to his back at close range. He was lying immobilized in the snow and was shot a second time in the back at point blank range. That wound was fatal. He was never a threat to any of the officers at the scene and could have been arrested without endangering anyone. It was an execution, captured in every detail by hi-def cameras. During the after action review the two FBI agents initially lied about firing their rifles at the vehicle and occupants, but had to recant their statements when the investigation proved them false. They were later subject to disciplinary review. The crime? A two-day non-violent protest in an empty utility building in a park closed for winter. And the rest of the story. The rancher knew he was subject to arrest, contacted the county sheriff's office, arranged with the sheriff for his peaceful surrender and was on the way to honor that commitment when ambushed by the FBI roadblock. All this for what was no more than a misdemeanor trespass As for the "BLM protest," it was eventually decided in favor of the ranchers by a U. S. Court judge. The execution of the rancher was never fully explained, certainly never justified.
This is an absolute lie. They (Oregon State Police) had him pulled over when he left the wildlife refuge. They demanded he exit the vehicle. He said “if you want to kill me, you do it right now. I’m going to meet the sheriff.” After several back and forth he took off from being legally detained at a high speed and attempted to elude police. He came to a roadblock with tire spike in the road and ditched into the snow, almost hitting an officer. He is seen reaching for his jacket pocket when he was shot. That pocket had a loaded gun.
Anything else is just gaslighting on the part of Marty_Chuzzlewit here.
He should’ve complied when he had the chance.
One part and one part only of AJ's response is partly factual. The rancher was stopped by an officer before reaching the FBI ambush and that should have been included in my narration. However, it is not true the stop was confrontational and no attempt at an arrest was made when the rancher explained he was on his way to surrender to the county sheriff, a surrender which was arranged and agreed to in advance. It is definitely not true that the rancher threatened any of the lawmen with a firearm after his vehicle was stopped. Outnumbered five to one, the rancher could easily have been physically captured without danger to those involved. Instead he was gunned down from behind execution style, why was never explained by the Obama administration. The park protest was of no danger to anyone and couldn't have justified more than a charge of trespass. Guess they just didn't like the guy.
More gaslighting Marty. He said “if you’re going to shoot me, go ahead, but I’m going to see the sheriff.” He made similar comments several times before he took off at a high speed. He was being legally detained when he was initially stopped. He fled that detainment. He’s no hero despite what Marty wants you to think.
The occupation of the refuge was 40 days, not 2. More gaslighting by Marty.
Marty seems to think that police detainments and roadblocks are suggestions and open to self determination. “Stop if you’d like to, please.”
Finicum is a dead BLM protester. (Bundle Lives Matter)
He made mention of them killing him a minimum of 9 times before he fled detainment. Statements he made directly to the Oregon State Police. It absolutely was confrontational.
Dang, aj, you missed your calling as a fiction or fantasy author. Making up conversations that never took place and then using those fake narratives as preludes to a murder for hire mystery novel. All your fairy tale is lacking is a motive for the homicide, without that the reader is left saying, "Huh?"
It’s all recorded right in the cab of his truck. https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/news/a43107/oregon-militia-shooting-video/
Mega MAGA donor Anton Lazarro was jus sentenced to 21 years for sex trafficking minors. Just another moral republican supporter.
Maybe the FBI should’ve kneeled on his neck for 10 minutes? I’m sure you’d be good with that, right?
Craig Robertson will become a martyred hero to the Trump cult because he said what the rest of them quietly think to themselves. They’ll say he was killed for their cause, killed because he stood against tyranny. Mark my words.
Current news - Inflation up...jobless claims up...dollar drops. That sums up Biden's entire administration. Thanks China Joe!
Vote Red to save America!
For the rest of the story, which B4change can’t handle and won’t tell you…https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/us-consumer-prices-rise-moderately-in-july-weekly-jobless-claims-above-expectations
The facts were in my comment so no further explanation needed. Facts are so troublesome for you Biden idiots.
BTW...is B4change an IYC screen name? How appropriate for the current times...
You don’t have to play dumb, B4. You do it naturally.
For the record, it’s really easy to not get shot by the FBI. A. Don’t commit crimes and B. If you do commit a crime and they serve you with a warrant, don’t be armed when they show up.
I mean, it’s not rocket science.
Free speech and the right to bear arms just got tossed out the window by the corrupted Biden administration. Control of the social media by government to subvert the peoples right to free speech is by definition fascism. Look it up.
When has it ever been free speech to make threats against the President?
When is it ever good to brandish a weapon to officers serving an arrest warrant?
Don’t be so dense.
The FBI is the Gestapo of the Biden administration. Just an FYI...you are being monitored on what you post on social media. This poor guy was 75 yrs old and feeble and NEVER said he was going to kill Biden. He never fired a shot!
Answer the question. When has it been legal to threaten the president? They showed up to execute an arrest warrant. He didn’t comply and then grabbed a gun when they entered the home. Easy recipe to get yourself killed.
To overlook the corruption of the Biden family Democrats have to bury their heads in the sand, even if it is in a used litterbox
To overlook the corruption/obstruction of the Trump family Republicans have to be a member of the ignorant cult.
The Democrats hate America. They are Commiecrats! The entire federal government is corrupt. The FBI is corrupt. The DOJ is corrupt. The American people cannot give up their arms. If they are brazen enough to spy on a sitting president, Impeach the one and only person standing between THEM and US, they’ll do everything and anything to stay in power.
And mr trumpster what did you do to the country
“…the one and only person…”
Yeah, it’s not a cult at all. 🙄
Follow the money…what did the Trump family provide to Saudi Arabia for $2 billion?
Only Jared, Ivanka and of course Donald know along with the Saudi's.
Suspect it was classified military secrets that trump stole.
