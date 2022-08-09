This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Dose of reality

The largest companies are passing up people 40-50 years old to hire people 20-30 years old, but here’s a dose of reality for you guys. Those kids 20-30 years old don’t want to work. So yeah, kids are our future. The only problem is these kids nowadays don’t want to work.

