The largest companies are passing up people 40-50 years old to hire people 20-30 years old, but here’s a dose of reality for you guys. Those kids 20-30 years old don’t want to work. So yeah, kids are our future. The only problem is these kids nowadays don’t want to work.
They all work together
You know, sometimes I’m a little shocked and saddened by how long it takes people to figure things out. I mean, they’re all excited and can’t believe that this al Qaeda terrorist that they took out was working hand in hand with the Taliban. Come on, give me a break. You know when Osama bin Laden was taken out, where was he living? Right next to the Pakistan Military Academy. Terrorists, it doesn’t matter what they call each other, they all work together.
Looking bad
I love animals. In fact, I prefer to study animals rather than people. But if you ever watched animals and understood animals, you would know that an apex predator like wolves, when they hunt, they always go after the weakest in the herd. And right now, America looks terribly weak.
A shell game
Biden’s plan to increase taxes on big corporations may sound good to the guy on the street, but it’s really a shell game. In practice, corporations don’t pay taxes, they merely pass the increased cost along to the person who buys their products. So Biden’s corporate tax increase is really a tax on the consumer.
Real inflation
Senate Republicans who harp on inflation and decry the rising cost of gasoline should ask themselves why they voted to oppose a $35 cap on the price of insulin. Even Josh Hawley saw the logic of making this lifesaving drug more affordable.
Deficit impact
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says the $430 billion drug pricing, energy and tax bill will decrease the deficit over the next 10 years. Bet you won’t hear many Republicans mention that on the campaign trail.
