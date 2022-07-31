I was born in 1934. The height of the Depression. I have known nothing except taking care of yourselves or doing without — period. The government started food lines for people, which was needed. They should have stopped there, but it turned into more, furnishing everything for everyone. Now we are a socialist country. People have grown up with it and keep demanding more.
Caught on camera?
I see where somebody damaged the statue down at the Missouri Theater again. You’d think they would have put up a security camera to capture video or photos of the vandals. What seems to be their problem?
No mistake
Make no mistake about it, China and the Biden administration created this disaster and it gives Powell the excuse he needs to raise interest rates and make billionaires out of millionaires.
We need Taiwan
About Nancy Pelosi going Taiwan. Why didn’t she just go ahead and go? Don’t publicize it. And when she gets back, say “we had a very productive discussion.” Case closed. I’ve been to Taiwan. Very nice country. We were there to take on fuel to go back to Vietnam to refuel ships, so we weren’t there for no party time, we were there to work. But they welcomed us with open arms, so yes, we need Taiwan. Taiwan needs us.
A little time
Well, I realized that watching the news is bad for one’s blood pressure. With this administration in place, you better check it every hour on the hour because all it takes this administration is about one hour to completely mess us up for about 10 to 15 years.
A deal for you
The feeding frenzy to entice you to drop the government Medicare plan and sign up with a private company with far less benefits continues. The TV is swamped with testimonials from people like Jimmy Walker and Joe Namath who make a lot of promises about how great Medicare Advantage coverage is. Before switching, be sure to compare what you are gaining with a privately insured Medicare plan with what you are losing with the government Medicare plan. Shame and all who are helping to perpetuate this: The Biden administration, TV and print media outlets, and washed up celebrities.
Editor’s note: The Medicare Advantage TV ad with Joe Namath first aired in 2018.
