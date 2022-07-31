This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Road to socialism

I was born in 1934. The height of the Depression. I have known nothing except taking care of yourselves or doing without — period. The government started food lines for people, which was needed. They should have stopped there, but it turned into more, furnishing everything for everyone. Now we are a socialist country. People have grown up with it and keep demanding more.

