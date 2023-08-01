This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


I think that I’m going to go out and buy a drag race car, a big truck and a motorcycle and I’m going to drive them just as fast as I can up and down the Belt because it seems to be the thing to do.

Which one is going to be first Fani Willis or Jack Smith???🤣🤣🤣 Just keeps getting better and better.

It’s genuinely baffling to me that GOP primary voters seem to believe the guy to beat Biden is… the guy who lost to Biden.

https://fortune.com/2023/07/28/bidenomics-critics-ira-inflation-economy-politics-sonnenfeld-tian/

It is easy for the two Yalies, speaking from their tenured chairs, to feel sanguine about Biden's implementation of Keynesian economics, a theory they undoubtedly espouse in their lectures, one embraced by the likes of Paul Krugman. But, how enthusiastic are the American workers about Bidenomics when they realize the value of the savings they had set aside for retirement has shrunk 25% in buying power. Or the millennials, 50% of whom are unemployed or underemployed. An aggregation of polls last week by RealClearPolitics indicate just 38.3% of people approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared to nearly 58% who disapprove. A new CBS News/YouGov poll found that Biden's economic approval has fallen to 34%, tied with the lowest it has been since the start of his presidency. Loud and clear, the public is telling Joe to quit wetting on their leg and tell them it is raining Bud Lite.

Like Trumputin could do anything to fix this 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 get real Biden😎 is the best that we have right now and he`s getting results. If Trumputin were in office now things would be a lot worse Guaranteed. Stock Market is up, Interest on my savings is up my wages are up I'm happy, happy, happy. Just keep preaching your negative BS so all the ignorant people will fall in line behind you. Loser Magat.

Wonderful that you are happy with your savings which are now worth 75 cents on the dollar after Bidenomics. But, hey, no problem. You and your partner or AI doll, whatever, can still take that trip to Paris, it is just that it will now be Paris, Texas. Gov. Abbott will welcome you with a big old Texas "Howdy" and, if you are lucky, can get you tickets to a Sen. Cruz rally. Bon voyage, Brownie

guest1904, Wrongwinger and munchkin you need to read this. Fortune Magazine is a Right-Center Biased based on editorial positions that favor business and is High for factual reporting due to proper sourcing and a clean fact check record. Its real facts from a Republican leaning magazine. How can you refute that.

Right about one thing…indeed. So Trumpists, what will it take for you to not vote for Trump? If really did shoot someone on 5th Ave, would you still? He claimed you would. That seems to be all that’s left. He’s going to win the nomination. We all know that. It’ll be between Trump, a proven sexual abuser. At a minimum he’s been indicted 70 times. He refused to participate in the peaceful transfer of power.

So what will it take?

