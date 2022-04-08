Safe driving
Learning to drive is beneficial, and learning to drive safely is essential. Please put that program back in schools. I would like to know where an adult could receive driving lessons in St. Joseph at a reasonable cost please.
Fine of the times
Since Van Zyl is leaving and he had already signed a contract with the St. Joseph School District, what kind of a fine does he have to pay? The others, if they back out of a deal like that, they have to pay a fine.
On the farm
Why is China being allowed to buy up so much of our farmland? Who is letting them do this? Who’s behind it and when did it start?
Thoughts on Graves
I totally agree with that Rep. Sam Graves has let Northwest Missouri down. Please go to Tarkio and see the new concrete runway up there in a town of about 1,500 people. This is where Graves’ priorities lie — for himself and a few of his local constituents.
Enjoy your tofu
The midterm message from the left-wing is: No gas-powered cars, racial resentment and destroy women’s sports. But even 10 times worse than that, they don’t want us to have any meat. Without that, we have no milk, no eggs, no cheese. I guess we’ll all just eat grass like animals. We better do something about this crazy bunch.
Obama sighting
I see that Obama is going back to the White House. That is the worst thing that can happen to this country, to put that idiot back in the White House. He didn’t do one bit of good for this country while he was president for eight years and he doesn’t need to be in the White House now.
Editor’s note: Relax, he was only there for one day.
The tar pit
According to our last U.S. Census, St. Joseph has 200 less people than we had in 1970. I am as guilty as the next guy when it comes to criticizing St. Joe for its lack of growth. I am a little older now and I realize that change is not always the best thing. If it’s more entertainment we want, the largest city in Missouri is just a short drive away. I now like St. Joe the way it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.