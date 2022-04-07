Upsy-daisy
Well, I’m sitting here filling my pickup at a local gas station and just watching the dollar amount get higher and higher. Thanks a lot, Joe Biden.
Good sports
I was very impressed with Kansas University’s sportsmanship when North Carolina center Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. Kansas had a five-on four-advantage but chose not to shoot the ball or pass it. Very good sportsmanship on KU’s part.
Who’s that?
I saw on the news that somebody named Edgar is going to take over as schools’ superintendent. We’ve never even heard of this guy. He was talking about everyone who knows him. Who knows him? Another bad move by the St. Joe school district.
Editor’s note: Dr. Gabe Edgar is the assistant superintendent of the St. Joseph School District and before that served as superintendent in Marceline, Missouri. Since coming to St. Joseph four years ago, his name has appeared in 93 stories in the News-Press, so he hasn’t exactly been flying under the radar.
Time for change
I’d like to congratulate the new council members, and hopefully they will realize it’s time to focus on St. Joe and not just spend money like crazy. Use it wisely, fix up all of St. Joe and not just the eastern side. Thank you. It was about time for a change anyway.
Vets are vets
To those who don’t know, being a veteran on Veterans Day means exactly that: You are a veteran. It has nothing to do with sexual orientation, or color or any of the other hundred things people can come up with. It means — or it used to mean — you served your country in a time of war. That is a veteran.
