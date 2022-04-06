Diverse nation
In response to “Just a day,” I just want to make sure that he knows there are gay veterans, and African American veterans, and women veterans. So they’re all getting a day.
It’s a riddle
Do the 81 million plus people who voted for Biden have any clue what he’s saying when he gives speeches or attends press conferences? It’s like watching a bad foreign film with no subtitles.
Results in paper
I’m so glad I did my duty and voted Tuesday. I’m just sad I can’t see any of the election results because there’s no paper.
Editor’s note: Results were in Wednesday’s e-edition.
Seeing red
I cannot believe Union Station put red and blue flags up over the weekend. Last time I looked, Union Station was in Missouri, not in Kansas. That is like a Will Smith slap to every Missourian.
Existing laws
After the mass shooting, the mayor is stomping his foot and ranting and raving, wanting new laws and legislation to stop this gun violence. My question to the mayor is why don’t you enforce the laws that are already on the books? If you enforce the laws you have, that should put an end to this. You don’t need new laws. But you only enforce the law in certain circumstances when it benefits you.
Rumors of war
Gen. Milley is calling for our troops to be sent overseas to Ukraine. Isn’t this the same guy who said Trump was going to start World War III?
Editor’s note: He did not call for sending troops to Ukraine. In testimony to Congress, Gen. Milley supported establishment of permanent bases in nations on NATO’s eastern flank, like Poland or Lithuania, to deter future Russian aggression.
Why the rush?
How unethical can you be? You name a superintendent the day before two school board officials are elected?
