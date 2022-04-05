Turf questions
I’ve seen some comments and even a Ping Poll on artificial turf at Noyes Field. I have not seen a story about this. Is this a final decision? How much is it going to cost, and where’s the money going to come from?
Editor’s note: The topic has come up at some meetings. School district officials say it’s still in the discussion phase.
View on reparations
After being emancipated almost 160 years ago, we are still debating reparations for slavery? Come on, people.
Culture of secrecy
Well, at least the St. Joseph Board of Education told us they hired a new superintendent. I was half expecting them to just keep it a secret until this person shows up for work on the first day.
Trump without Trump
Everybody is saying Biden’s an idiot and should be removed. OK, that is true. But they are also saying we need Trump. That is not true. We need Trump policies without the Trump.
Carolina blues
I’m trying to figure Mosaic out. I get tests done here, and I get the bill for the test, and then I get another bill for someone to read the test in North Carolina. What is the deal with that?
Buried the lead
We have the Hunter Biden story that the media and the Democrats buried. They knew all along it was true, they just didn’t want it out there.
Just breathe
I want to thank the Gen X’ers and the millennials for giving us the worst music ever. I think the last good band was Pearl Jam, probably. This is a sign of our times. Creativity — nobody cares.
Editor’s note: Pearl Jam’s heyday was in the 1990s. They were a Gen X band.
